PlayStation Showcase announced for May 24th – here’s what to expect

E3 is finished, but that isn’t stopping the biggest names in gaming from hosting their own events this summer. On Wednesday, Sony announced that PlayStation Showcase will broadcast live on May 24th. Sony says that the show will last for a little over an hour, and it will focus on “PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.” The live broadcast will start at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET next Wednesday.

What to expect at the PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation is obviously saving all of its surprises for the event next week, but there are plenty of previously announced PS5 games likely to make an appearance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the most predictable candidate, as the Insomniac Games sequel is still slated to launch exclusively on PS5 this fall. Despite its impending release, we still haven’t seen any extended gameplay, so expect to see the game in action on Wednesday.

Speaking of Marvel, we have not seen hide nor hair of Insomniac’s other comic book game — Marvel’s Wolverine — since it was announced in September 2021. The studio has been hard at work on Spider-Man ever since, so there might not be much to show, but we might at least get an update during the event, or even a short gameplay demo.

We haven’t heard much from Naughty Dog lately, which has stayed busy working on remasters and remakes ever since The Last of Us: Part II arrived back in 2020. We know that the team has been hard at work on a standalone, multiplayer-focused The Last of Us game, which is expected to expand upon the multiplayer mode that was present in the original game. We’d be surprised if it didn’t pop up during this event, but Naughty Dog is known to take its time.

Sucker Punch Productions is another first-party studio that hasn’t released a game since 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. Unlike Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch hasn’t announced any plans for its next release, but given the critical and commercial success of Tsushima, it seems inevitable that the studio would have started work on a sequel right away.

Finally, Sony acquired Bungie last year, which has been building upon Destiny 2 for close to six years now. Will we get a first glimpse at a new Bungie title this month? Or is the studio still laser-focused on new content for its popular live-service game?

Oh, and there could be a new Santa Monica Studio IP or two debuting at the show as well.

Moving on to third-party studios, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has been hinting at a reveal for days on Twitter. Expect something massive from NetherRealm Studios on Wednesday. Other third-party titles that could be part of the showcase include Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy XVI (which is out next month), and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

These are all just educated guesses, so tune in to the live broadcast next Wednesday to find out what Sony has in store for the PS5 and PS VR 2 in the coming months.