Sony says the PlayStation VR2 sold 600,000 units in the first six weeks and I’m shocked

The PlayStation VR2 has officially outsold the first-generation headset, according to Sony.

In a recently released business document, the company revealed a rough estimate of how many PlayStation VR2 headsets it sold during its launch window. According to the document, the company sold around 600,000 units in the first six weeks of the headset being available globally. That’s in comparison to the roughly 550,000 units of the original PlayStation VR that the company sold when it launched.

That’s honestly more than I would have thought. That’s a lot of people that have already invested the same amount in a PS5 and still spent the same amount for getting access to a growing but relatively small amount of VR games. In addition to revealing the sales numbers, the company also teased some upcoming titles like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Beat Saber, Resident Evil 4, and Crossfire: Sierra Squad.

It’s interesting to see the company specifically focus on the first six weeks of sales here. The PlayStation VR2 officially launched on February 22, 2023, so six weeks of sales only covers until the beginning of April. There have almost been two more months of sales since then, so it’ll be interesting to see how sales have been after that six-week period.

The PS VR2 is a major upgrade over the original PlayStation VR headset, offering improved tracking, higher resolution displays, and a more comfortable design. It also comes with a new VR controller, which features haptic feedback and motion-sensing technology for a more immersive gaming experience.

The PlayStation VR2 has been on sale since February 22, 2023, and costs a whopping $549, $50 more than the cost of the disc version of the PS5.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to PlayStation VR2 sales when Apple announces its own mixed-reality headset, which the company is expected to do so at WWDC in June. That headset is expected to cost even more than the PSVR2 at around $3,000.