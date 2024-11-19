Spider-Man 4 working title might give us a clue about the story

The Spider-Man 4 rumors are back in full swing, pun intended, after a brief period of respite. As a reminder, Tom Holland recently confirmed that the sequel is happening and that Sony and Marvel will start shooting it next summer. Rumors claimed that filming will happen around May 2025, before a mid-July 2026 release date.

Spider-Man 4 should hit theaters between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That’s what rumors have said for most of the second half of 2024. There is an unexpected twist in all of this, however.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will star in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, a mysterious film that should hit theaters in early July 2026. The duo would, thus, compete against themselves, as Spider-Man 4 would hit theaters around the same time.

Despite Holland’s Spider-Man 4 production reveals, Sony and Marvel are yet to announce the film. Also, remember that Marvel hosted a big MCU event in Brazil a few days ago, where Spider-Man 4 could not have come up. This is a Sony movie, but Sony is keeping things quiet.

Fast-forward to mid-November, and we have new Spider-Man 4 rumors. A trusted source has scored the purported working title for the movie. If it’s accurate, the title could tease some of the sequel’s plot details. A different source delivers bad Spider-Man 4 news. The production start might have been delayed, so the film’s release could also see delays.

Before we look into it, you should know that Spider-Man 4 spoilers might follow.

Alex Perez’s The Cosmic Circus report states that Spider-Man 4’s working title is Blue Oasis. A production company called Blaze Films, Inc. will reportedly handle the filming.

That might not tell you anything about the film’s plot unless you’re familiar with the comics. Perez says the shade of blue the working title references might be identical to the blue used in a popular Spider-Man comic run from 2002 called Spider-Man: Blue. That’s not to say that Spider-Man 4 will be based entirely on that.

However, the comic run might inspire Spidey’s state of mind after the events in No Way Home.

That’s actually the reason I’m so excited about Spider-Man 4. It’s a movie that can give us a Peter Parker unlike anything we’ve seen so far, and it’s all happening in a much richer universe. Spidey is no longer a teenager in high school. He’s becoming a young adult. More importantly, he has lost everything dear to him in Spider-Man 3, and that’s worth exploring.

Back to Blue, here’s the gist of that story, according to Perez:

The story is set on Valentine’s Day and presents a Spider-Man who feels “blue” or depressed as he sits atop the Brooklyn Bridge. The story retells how Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy first met and fell in love in a beautifully told story that melts even the coldest of hearts. I won’t spoil how the rest of the story goes, but I highly recommend that everyone read the storyline.

Perez speculates that Sony might always introduce the MCU’s Gwen, a new love interest for Peter. We did have Spider-Man 4 cast rumors that said Sony was looking for a new female lead in addition to Zendaya. The speculation was that Peter would meet someone else as he’s still dealing with MJ not remembering who he is.

The “feeling blue” aspect of the comic is even more apt for Spider-Man 4. There’s no question the MCU’s Spidey is feeling blue.

While Perez doesn’t have information about the actual plot of Spider-Man 4, he says that the sources confirmed the MCU chronology for Spider-Man 4 and the upcoming Avengers films.

Spider-Man 4 will happen after Doomsday, so it won’t be a prequel to those events. As a reminder, an exciting Spider-Man 4 rumor said that Andrew Garfield and Robert Downey Jr. would appear in the movie. More exciting is the Avengers: Secret Wars plot rumor that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have to fight against the other two Spider-Man variants, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

I’m a fan of this scenario. If that’s the case, then whatever happens in Spider-Man 4 might lead to that.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two. Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Back to the Spider-Man 4 production schedule, we’ll still need an announcement for it. Maybe the reason Sony and Marvel aren’t in a hurry to announce the sequel concerns the other Spider-Man 4 rumor of mid-November. The one you won’t like.

Jeff Sneider told John Rocha on The Hot Mic podcast that Spider-Man 4 might start filming in the second half of 2025 rather than May. Production delays might actually extend to late 2025 and early 2026.

If that’s the case, there’s no way for Spider-Man 4 to make its July 2026 release date. Well, I hope Sony and Marvel do not rush through the special effects phase that follows the principal shooting.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will have a complex schedule for the coming years, especially the actress. She should star in Dune 3 in addition to Christopher Nolan’s movie and Spider-Man 4. Then there’s the Euphoria TV show.

I could see why Sony and Marvel might want to steer clear of Nolan’s movie. Delaying Spider-Man 4 might make sense in such a case. But if the film has to hit theaters before Secret Wars, Sony and Marvel would have to give it a late 2026 or 2027 release in a best-case scenario.

December 2025 might make more sense than July, considering that No Way Home killed it at the box office in December 2021. Disney did remove a Star Wars movie from the December 18th, 2025, slot. But reports say Ice Age 6 is getting that slot. That’s a multi-billion franchise that Disney controls after the purchase of Fox.

Would Disney risk having it compete with Spider-Man 4? Or will it postpone Ice Age 6 to give Spider-Man 4 that date? We’re only speculating at this point, and it’s all based on things trusted insiders have heard. But none of that is official until Sony and Marvel make it so.