This Avengers: Secret Wars leak has us even more excited about Spider-Man 4

Even without all the exciting Spider-Man 4 rumors we’ve been getting lately, I’m excited to see the fourth installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland) franchise for one reason. We’re getting into brand new territory with Peter Parker, as Sony and Marvel get the chance to explore the character in a setting different from other Spider-Man variants.

We’re going to see a young adult Peter Parker for what should be another Spider-Man trilogy inside the MCU. And, for the first time since Spider-Man’s arrival, we’re done seeing the overpowered Spidey from the previous movies. Add to that the fact that the people on Earth do not know who Spider-Man is, including his inner circle, and Spider-Man 4 can certainly become something else.

But I’m not losing sight of the bigger picture here. Spider-Man 4 is part of the Multiverse Saga, so it’ll be relevant to the future Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. With that in mind, there’s a mind-blowing Avengers: Secret Wars plot twist for Spider-Man that makes me want to watch Spider-Man 4 even more.

I’ll warn you that massive spoilers might follow below if the Secret Wars plot detail you’re about to see turns out to be accurate.

Tom Holland’s Spidey should be a key character in the upcoming crossovers. Some rumors already say he’ll have a big role in Doomsday, likely being one of the Avengers’ leaders. Yes, the Avengers do not know who Spidey is, but they’ll need him to face Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Spider-Man 4 should then hit theaters a few months after Doomsday. Reports say the sequel is set between Doomsday and Secret Wars, though Sony and Marvel are yet to confirm that July 2026 release window.

Also, rumors say Spider-Man 4 could be another multiverse movie for Spider-Man. Sony reportedly wants to replicate the success of No Way Home, and that might imply seeing other Spider-Man variants again in Spider-Man 4. That’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, of course.

That’s all the context you need about the current state of Spider-Man 4 rumors and the MCU before you look at a new tweet from prolific Marvel leaker MyTimeToShineHello.

They’ll be forced to face off against each other in Secret Wars 💔 https://t.co/wMuoxG6Prp — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 3, 2024

The leaker reacted to a No Way Home GIF that shows the three Spider-Man variants saying goodbye to each other at the end of the No Way Home battle. She said all three Spider-Man versions would appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, but that’s where the leaker gave us the big plot twist.

Apparently, the three Spider-Man will be “forced to face off against each other in Secret Wars.” Mind. Blown.

I’ve been covering MCU leaks for quite a while, and I never considered this possibility. I am a big fan of it already. Imagine seeing these three Spider-Man variants split into two (or more?) teams, each thinking they’re on the right side of the battle. Add to that the amazing visuals we’d get from seeing Spider-Man fight each other, and I’m sold.

I can’t help but wonder what would trigger the divide. Also, I wonder which Spider-Man will take Doctor Doom’s side. If they fight each other, then at least one will join Doom’s armies against the Avengers.

Considering all the other Secret Wars rumors out there that have said a bunch of heroes from the multiverse will join the Avengers, I’m tempted to think Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be the one who joins Doctor Doom.

After all, Doctor Doom will inexplicably look like Tony Stark, the main mentor of Earth-616’s Peter Parker. Maybe Doom is a Tony Stark version from the multiverse, one who might convince Tom Holland’s Spidey to help. Rumors say that Doom will have a role in Spider-Man 4.

Then there’s the Venom aspect to consider. The Last Dance establishes Knull as a major threat. We might see this bad guy again, maybe as soon as Spider-Man 4. With a part of Venom (Tom Hardy) left in the MCU, it’s probably a matter of time until Spidey gets a symbiote suit of his own.

With all that in mind, I certainly hope today’s big Spider-Man plot twist for Avengers: Secret Wars is accurate. I want to see these Spider-Man versions fight each other rather than be all-friendly. And I expect Spider-Man 4 to provide key details about this development.