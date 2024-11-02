Leaked Spider-Man 4 title, plot synopsis, and cast sound too good to be true

There’s been an almost unending stream of Spider-Man 4 rumors in recent weeks, with Tom Holland finally confirming last week that the movie will start shooting next summer. However, while the actor mentioned the production start date more than once, he didn’t offer a release date for Spider-Man 4.

It’s still unclear when Sony and Marvel will announce the sequel officially. Come to think of it, it’s surprising that it’s taking this long, especially with Tom Holland already talking about the film’s production and teasing the crazy plot ideas.

While we wait, there’s another Spider-Man 4 leak that you absolutely need to see, considering what’s in it. We’re looking at the potential title, plot synopsis, and key cast details in this unusual Spider-Man 4 production-related rumor.

Before I tell you everything, I’ll warn you that big Spider-Man 4 spoilers will follow below, assuming the information turns out to be correct.

The purported Production List screenshot below appeared on social media earlier this week, featuring the early Spider-Man 4 production details.

The leak says the film will start shooting in the UK on May 25th, 2025. Shooting will be done by late October, with Spider-Man 4 set to hit theaters on July 10th, 2026. That’s the first issue with this leak. Spider-Man 4 should get a July 24th release date, according to a recent report. Then again, Sony and Marvel have not confirmed anything.

The film’s purported title is also listed as Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If real, this might give us the theme of the new Spider-Man trilogy. “Day” might replace the “home” theme Sony and Marvel used for the first three movies.

The Spider-Man 4 production listing also mentions the main cast members, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Moreover, Destin Daniel Cretton is supposed to direct the project.

But things are getting crazier in the purported synopsis. Let’s start with the other actors who are supposed to join the cast, according to this leak:

Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man), Michael Keaton (Vulture), and Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) mentioned to join the cast.

Spider-Man 4 should follow Avengers: Doomsday, so that might be where Spider-Man and Doctor Doom meet for the first time. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see RDJ in Spider-Man 4. The big Multiverse Saga villain will need more screen time before Secret Wars. Spider-Man 4 certainly makes sense, considering we have rumors saying the actor will appear in the sequel.

Seeing Andrew Garfield’s name in there is not a surprise either. Rumors did say that Sony wants Spider-Man 4 to be as big as No Way Home. That might involve bringing back Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

As for Vulture’s return, well, that’s certainly puzzling. But it can’t be more baffling than what Sony did with the Vulture credits scene in Morbius.

The actual plot synopsis in Spider-Man 4 might explain some of these cameos:

Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves.

My first reaction to reading that synopsis is that it can’t be that easy for Peter Parker to retire. The expectation is for Doomsday to be a sort of Infinity War story where the Avengers lose. It’s in Secret Wars that they should prevail over Doom.

But on second thought, let’s remember that Iron Man also retired after having failed to protect the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War. He returned to the Avengers after five years. Maybe Peter Parker would go through a similar phase, and nobody would blame him, considering what has happened to him since he started putting on the suit.

Who is the deadly new threat? Could it be Knull (Andy Serkis)? And what about the unlikely ally? Vulture certainly qualifies, but RDJ’s Doctor Doom would be even better. Then again, if Knull is the villain of Spider-Man 4, Spidey will probably ally himself with the MCU’s Venom (Tom Hardy).

All this is speculation based on a Spider-Man 4 leak that anyone could manufacture. At the same time, considering how bad the No Way Home leaks seasons were, we can’t just ignore it. Maybe it’s all real.