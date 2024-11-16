Daredevil: Born Again will feature a villain even scarier than Kingpin

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again will start streaming on Disney Plus on March 4th, 2025. Marvel has already released the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV show, confirming the release date.

While the Born Again plot hasn’t leaked, we expect a big confrontation between Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). That was the main conflict in the Netflix show, after all. The Disney Plus continuation shouldn’t diverge much from that.

However, Kingpin will not be Daredevil’s only problem in the new show. An insider has just shared exciting details about a brand new, never-before-seen Marvel villain coming to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again.

This isn’t necessarily a big Daredevil spoiler, but it’s a spoiler nonetheless. You might want to avoid what follows below if you love surprises.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Muse is the villain in question, a name we’ve seen in some Born Again rumors so far. It’s unclear what Muse is up to in Daredevil and how he might connect with Kingpin. What’s certain is that Muse will surely fight Daredevil. Apparently, Muse will be incredibly dark and dangerous.

Asked about the Born Again villain in a Q&A session with MCU fans, Marvel leaker Alex Perez shared a few exciting details about Muse that will make you want to watch Daredevil even more. Apparently, the villain will bring out the worst in Matt Murdock, which should add even more complexity to this superhero.

If it’s something I want more from the MCU is complex protagonists who might struggle in all areas of life, superhero parts included. If this Born Again spoiler is genuine, and there’s no reason to question it, Muse will also pose problems to Kingpin, an already dangerous Marvel villain.

Muse will be so terrifying that the character is supposedly responsible for the show’s TV-MA rating. He’ll supposedly do some despicable but mysterious things, which “pushes both Matt and [Wilson] Fisk beyond their limits.” Daredevil might want to kill Muse without provocation, something the superhero has never done so far. Here’s Perez’s full quote:

Muse is part of the reason why this show is going to be TV-MA. He is going to be one of these villains that will send chills down your spine. There isn’t going to be a single redeeming quality about this guy, and it will scare the living crap out of everyone, even Matt. But even more so, it’s a character that pushes both Matt and Fisk beyond their limits, especially with Matt. Matt’s never killed anyone intentionally in his show, and with everything that happens in this show and what Matt is forced to live through, you get the feeling that he’s had enough and has to take matters into his own hands by any means necessary, and that’s kind of what’s going to make this show more special.

Perez also told a fan that Muse has powers without disclosing what they might be.

What Muse will do to Daredevil and Kingpin is still a mystery, hopefully one that will not leak.