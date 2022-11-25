Spider-Man 4 release date announcement might happen soon

About a year ago, we learned that Marvel and Sony are planning a Spider-Man 4 adventure with Tom Holland’s Spidey. That’s when the heads of the two studios confirmed these plans without giving us an actual Spider-Man 4 release date announcement. The deals were not done for the movie, with No Way Home ending the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy.

More recently, rumors said that Disney and Sony were working to finalize a new Spider-Man deal. Reports that followed claimed that Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man contract was also in the works. The actor would star in a second Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU and appear in three additional projects. Two of them are likely Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, if the report is accurate.

But now there’s a new rumor claiming we might be just a few days away from the Spider-Man 4 release date reveal.

Warning: Some spoilers might follow below.

The events in No Way Home allow Sony and Marvel to reboot Spider-Man. We’ll get a different superhero now that all of Peter’s ties to the past have been broken. Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) died, and he’s all alone in the world. His girlfriend and best friend both forgot who Peter Parker is, along with everyone else on the planet.

But the world knows there’s a Spider-Man protecting the neighborhood. And the Avengers will need Spidey when they face the MCU’s next big villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors).

A few weeks ago, a rumor said that Spider-Man 4 would hit theaters long before Avengers 5 and 6. The release date we heard was July 12th, 2024. That puts the sequel nearly a year before Kang Dynasty. It’s also two weeks before the premiere of Thunderbolts, which made us wonder if the date could possibly be accurate.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version poster. Image source: Sony

Is Spider-Man coming to CCXP22?

This brings us to the latest rumor concerning Spider-Man 4. According to Cosmic Circus writer Alex Perez, Marvel Studios will have a 45-minute panel at CCXP22 in Brazil next week. But that’s not where the Spider-Man 4 release date will be unveiled unless Sony is present.

We might be looking at another MCU trilogy for Spider-Man, but the character is still Sony’s property.

While the panel will highlight the upcoming release of #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania, Marvel will also discuss other projects.



This includes #GOTGVol3, but I’m also being told by sources to expect surprises. Perhaps a #SecretInvasion or #Loki update?



(2/4) pic.twitter.com/niePtjiOVy — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) November 24, 2022

Marvel should talk about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during the panel. And we do have a separate rumor that the first Guardians 3 trailer could drop next week. A release around CCXP certainly makes sense for the highly-anticipated trailer.

The same Perez said that Marvel might pack a few surprises for the panel, speculating that a Secret Invasion or Loki season 2 update might be in the cards.

That’s when Perez noted that Marvel Studios couldn’t provide an update about Spider-Man 4. But it’s still unclear if Sony will have a panel at the Brazilian event next week.

Still, Perez learned a few exciting tidbits about Spider-Man 4 that indicate a release date announcement might be near. Apparently, Spider-Man 4 has shifted “into a more advanced level of pre-production.” If true, the news makes an imminent announcement sound plausible.

From what I understand, certain things are still being worked out BTS. Hopefully they pan out since we just learned #SpiderMan4 has now shifted into a more advanced level of Pre-Production. An announcement could be imminent but we’ll see if Sony comes through for #CCXP



(4/5) pic.twitter.com/0WWJIG2rNe — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) November 24, 2022

Also, the end of the year is the perfect time to announce such a highly-anticipated sequel. The holidays are right around the corner, and there are no more MCU releases planned after the Guardians special today.

It has also been about a year since the release of the massively successful Spidey movie No Way Home. Still, there’s no guarantee that Sony will show up at CCXP. Or that all the deals are in place to announce the Spider-Man 4 release this year.

