Thunderbolts: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is one of the most hotly anticipated MCU movies of Phase 5. The crossover movie will be the last entry of MCU’s Phase 5, premiering on July 26th, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast, with various stars from previous MCU adventures returning to their beloved roles. These aren’t all heroes, as the Thunderbolts team will include anti-heroes and former villains that will have to work together for the greater good.

Below, we’ll dive into all of the information about Thunderbolts. That includes the theatrical release, the Disney Plus release date, the trailers, and details about the cast. Moreover, we’ll also include an extensive collection of Thunderbolts leaks.

You won’t find Thunderbolts spoilers throughout most of this article. But you’ll want to avoid our “Leaks and rumors” section to avoid all the leaked story details. While we strive to avoid spoilers in titles, there might be non-spoiler details that you don’t want to know. Don’t worry, though, because we’ll warn you again before we get to that section.

Marvel has set the Thunderbolts release date for July 26th, 2024. The date was announced at Comic-Con 2022.

The movie will hit theaters worldwide on that date, provided Marvel doesn’t decide to delay the release for some reason. Marvel’s MCU movies and Disney Plus shows have seen many delays over the past few months and years, so nothing is set in stone.

All MCU movies will hit theaters before becoming available on Disney’s streaming service. Thunderbolts is no different. The MCU films will hit Disney Plus about 45 days after their theatrical debut.

That means Thunderbolts will be available for streaming on Disney Plus on or after September 9th, 2024.

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Image source: Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts cast

Marvel announced the Thunderbolts cast at D23 Expo in September 2022. While Kevin Feige revealed many of the stars who will return to their MCU roles, we anticipate various surprises regarding the Thunderbolts team roster. Here are the MCU characters that are confirmed to appear in the crossover:

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Red Guardian (David Harbour)

Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)

US Agent (Wyatt Russell)

Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

Thunderbolts trailers

Marvel should introduce the first Thunderbolts trailer several months before the film’s release. The first teaser might drop even sooner in early 2024, but that’s speculation.

WARNING: We’re going to cover leaks and rumors next, so Thunderbolts spoilers might follow below.

Thunderbolts leaks and rumors

Thunderbolts is coming to the MCU in Phase 5. Image source: Marvel Studios

You’ll find below all the exciting Thunderbolts leaks, rumors, and plot details that leaked before the film’s release date. We’ll update this guide regularly so spoilers fans can access all the hot Thunderbolts rumors as they happen.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.