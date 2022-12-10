Crazy Thunderbolts leak points to a major Marvel villain

While we wait for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, we’ll get an exciting MCU crossover featuring anti-heroes in less than two years. The Thunderbolts are coming on July 26th, 2024 as the conclusion to Phase 5. That gives us a wide window of exciting Thunderbolts leaks, and the newest rumor claims a massive MCU villain will appear in the movie.

Marvel has already introduced some of the Thunderbolts cast. Still, we expect more surprises, including a character who will first appear in Captain America: New World Order. But if the new plot leak is accurate, this exciting Marvel villain will finally appear in the MCU. What follows isn’t for you if you don’t want to see any MCU leaks or spoilers.

We still don’t know who the Thunderbolts will fight in the movie, although a recent leak said they’ll face The Sentry.

At the same time, reports claimed that the plot will see rewrites, so things might still be in flux. More recently, reports claimed that Marvel wants to improve the quality of the MCU after taking into account all the Phase 4 criticism. Also, rewrites are par for the course for Marvel movies, and they happen during principal shooting and well after that. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the best example of that.

Separately, rumors say that Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) will appear in Thunderbolts, a claim that makes sense. No matter how many rewrites, this character is associated with the Thunderbolts. And Thunderbolt Ross should be in the movie in some capacity, especially if he’s the US President, as other reports claim.

Thunderbolts is coming to the MCU in Phase 5. Image source: Marvel Studios

New Thunderbolts rumor: Doctor Doom to show up in a big way

With that in mind, Marvel fans will absolutely love the new Thunderbolts rumor, no matter how shady: Doctor Doom will reportedly appear in Thunderbolts. It is a questionable rumor since it’s coming from 4chan. That’s where many MCU leaks have originated from, and some can always turn out to be accurate.

The Thunderbolts rumor made its way to Reddit soon enough, as found below:

Doctor Doom is in Thunderbolts, and not in an insignificant way or a credit cameo. He’s in a movie in a featured role as the leader of Latveria, which is [where] the climax of the film will take place. He’s not the villain of the film or even a villain at all. He’s presented more like T’Challa in Civil War than anything else. But the fallout from the climax of Thunderbolts (particularly the actions of Red Hulk) will lead to him being thrust into the MCU in a major way.

Anyone could make this sort of Thunderbolts rumor up, and it would make sense. We have yet to see Doctor Doom in the MCU, and Marvel will have to introduce the villain at some point in the future, in time to face the Fantastic Four.

Meeting Doctor Doom before he becomes an anti-hero or a full-fledged villain is even more exciting. And a movie like Thunderbolts could certainly deliver that.

But we can’t confirm any of these claims at this time. We haven’t seen other Thunderbolts rumors mention Doctor Doom. Separately, we’ll remind you that we expected to see Doctor Doom in Wakanda Forever until recently. And that never happened.