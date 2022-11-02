Marvel exec teases a big Captain America 4 conflict involving Harrison Ford

The eyes are on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever right now, an MCU movie that premieres in just nine days. But Marvel is also developing dozens of other projects, including Captain America 4. Called New World Order, the next installment in the franchise will deliver Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) new Captain America, who will apparently come at odds against General Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford).

That’s not just speculation, considering the two characters’ history. It’s a Captain America 4 spoiler that Marvel is ready to let fly right now, years before Captain America: New World Order is released. Some spoilers might follow.

Sam Wilson’s relationship with Thunderbolt Ross

New World Order and Thunderbolts are the last two movies in the MCU Phase 5. They hit theaters on May 3rd and July 26th, 2024, respectively. And we’d expect to see General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in both of them.

Again, that’s Harrison Ford’s Ross, which is no longer a rumor. Marvel recast the role after William Hurt passed away. Hurt played Ross for years in the MCU before his passing. We expect Ross to form the Thunderbolts and become Red Hulk down the road.

However, Ford is only confirmed to appear in Captain America 4 for the time being. And that’s certainly an exciting development, considering that Sam Wilson’s Cap has to deal with this particular general.

Let’s not forget that Ross put Wilson in prison alongside other members of the Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) faction in Civil War. The Sokovia Accords are long gone, however. That’s a detail that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) dropped in She-Hulk recently. And Wilson is the new Captain America, regardless of that “old” law.

Ross, meanwhile, must be aware of all this. We last saw the general in the MCU several years ago. As a reminder, Ross appeared in Black Widow, a movie set chronologically between Civil War and Infinity War.

Marvel’s exciting Captain America 4 spoiler

Nate Moore, a Marvel producer who worked on various MCU movies, including Civil War, Black Panther, and Wakanda Forever, talked to Collider about Captain America 4.

That’s the next movie he’s going to produce, with New World Order currently in pre-production at this time. Filming will start in the spring of 2023.

Collider asked the exec about the Captain America 4 script and whether the team is happy with it. Moore said they’re very happy about it and then dropped this Harrison Ford spoiler in the context of the relationship between Wilson and Ross.

“Well, look, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play,” he said. “It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson’s the best.”

Moore continued, “Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which, if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.”

Adding Ford to Captain America 4 will only increase the excitement surrounding the movie. But if you’ve seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you should be plenty excited already. It’s time to see how this Captain America will lead his Avengers in the aftermath of all that. And how Ross will complicate things.

