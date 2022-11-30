Spider-Man 4 release rumored for 2024 – here’s what it means for MCU Phase 5

The Spider-Man 4 release date has been one of the hottest MCU rumors in the past few months. We already think we have an exact date in 2024 for the movie, although Sony has yet to announce anything. A new rumor doubles down on that release timeframe, with Sony supposedly ready to start shooting as soon as next year.

A 2024 Spider-Man 4 release would place the new story towards the end of the MCU Phase 5. That year is also a very busy period for Marvel, with several exciting MCU movies scheduled to hit theaters only a few months apart. Adding Spider-Man 4 to the list would turn 2024 into a fantastic year for Marvel stories while also complicating Marvel’s schedule. But it’s the kind of complication everyone at Marvel and Sony would love to have.

Before we can discuss everything, you should know that MCU and Spider-Man spoilers might follow.

Cape Time podcast host Tom Smith said on Twitter that the Tom Holland deal for his new Spider-Man MCU trilogy is signed, with Sony waiting for a director. The studio wants Jon Watts back, but the director “experienced superhero burnout,” and that’s why he dropped out of Fantastic Four.

The goal is to film in 2023 for a summer 2024 release. That’s already been reported by @MyCosmicCircus. Sony’s been working on the story and script for this film since NWH released so as soon as they lock in a director, it should be ready to film. — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) November 29, 2022

Moreover, Smith claims that Sony wants Zendaya back, which isn’t surprising. After all, Peter Parker might seem ready to let go of MJ at the end of No Way Home, but fans surely aren’t.

Furthermore, Smith said that Sony wants to start shooting in 2023 and release Spider-Man 4 in 2024. And it’ll be Sony that announces the release date since Sony controls the rights for the character.

As for the plot of Spider-Man 4, it’s too early to say what will happen in the sequel. Marvel and Sony will soft-reboot the Spider-Man franchise after what happened in No Way Home. But the new trilogy will fit into the grander MCU Multiverse Saga story.

Smith did say that Sony has been working on the story and script since No Way Home. And one idea for it was to have Miles Morales living in Peter Parker’s apartment complex. It’s unclear if any of that is still accurate.

I think this was reported about a year ago but one idea early in development was to have Miles Morales living in Peter Parker’s apartment complex. I don’t know if that’s stayed in later drafts but that is literally the only thing I’ve heard about the plot of Spidey 4 lol — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) November 29, 2022

Story aside, recent rumors claimed that Spider-Man 4 will get a mid-July 2024 release date. This would put the new Spidey project inside the MCU Phase 5 towards the end of the chapter.

The problem with a July 12th release date for Spider-Man 4 is that it would overlap with another MCU movie set to premiere in 2024: Thunderbolts.

Where does Spider-Man 4 fit on the MCU Phase 5 timeline

Here’s the current MCU Phase 5 roster:

Captain America: New World Order | May 3rd, 2024

Thunderbolts | July 26th, 2024

Blade | September 6th, 2024

Deadpool 3 | November 8th, 2024

Having Spider-Man 4 out in theaters on July 12th would force Marvel to make some changes to the 2024 release schedule. But that’s an exciting problem to have, considering how popular Spider-Man is with fans, especially Tom Holland’s variant, who gets to play with the Avengers in the MCU.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Marvel has various options to integrate Spider-Man 4 into the MCU’s 2024 release schedule.

One option for giving Spider-Man 4 a July 12th release is moving the Thunderbolts premiere to August. The studios only need to ensure there’s at least a three-week window between releases, and this option would work.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still image from the Statue of Liberty fight. Image source: Sony

Another scenario involves moving the Spider-Man 4 release date to December 2024. No Way Home made nearly $2 billion at the box office after premiering in December 2021. The caveat is that Sony and Marvel would have to compete against Disney’s Avatar 3, which has a December 20th release date.

Spider-Man 4 could get a November 29th release date, which would put it three weeks after Deadpool 3, but three weeks before Avatar 3.

Finally, there’s another option on the table for Marvel: Another Blade delay. The project got a new director and writer. And the movie will reportedly get a brand new script. But Blade is set to premiere on September 6th, 2024, according to the current schedule.

Another delay would free up the calendar, and Marvel could shift dates around to accommodate a Spider-Man 4 release in July. In such a scenario, Marvel could push Thunderbolts to early September. Blade would then be moved to a later date, likely in 2025. Even if that means impacting MCU Phase 6 premieres.

That’s just speculation, however. We’ll have to wait for Sony to announce the Spider-Man 4 release, at which point Marvel might rearrange its 2024 MCU release schedule accordingly.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.