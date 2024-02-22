In the spirit of making more games available across more devices, PlayStation seems to be stepping up to the same plate that Xbox did yesterday when it announced that some exclusive games were coming to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Well, at least when it comes to its relatively small band of PS VR2 owners and making its hardware compatible with more games.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is now in the process of testing out support for PC VR games with its virtual reality gaming headset. Once launched, the feature would allow PS VR2 owners to hook up their headsets to their PCs and play VR games on their computers instead of being solely stuck with their PlayStation 5.

Sony says, “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.” Usually, when a company says a whole year, it means we can probably expect that, if it does launch this year, it’s going to launch on December 31st.

Thankfully, while we’re waiting for Sony to actually make good on its promise to bring PC support to the PS VR2, the company has a swath of more virtual reality games coming to the headset (on the PS5, of course).

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood – February 23rd

The first game on the list is The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood. Pawel Nitta, Head of Marketing at Carbon Studio VR, announced that the game is coming to the PS VR2 today.

“The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood is an action-adventure spellcasting game where you become a powerful Wizard, and thanks to the power of Playstation VR2, you can cast a variety of spells with your very own hands. As developers, we’ve meticulously crafted an immersive world where players wield the power of magic through intuitive gesture-based spellcasting, a staple mechanic of The Wizards franchise. With the full might of PS5’s hardware at our disposal, players can expect breathtaking visuals and seamless gameplay while traveling through the realm of Meliora in single-player and 3-player co-op experience. And we’re happy to announce you won’t have long to wait to play: the game launches on PlayStation Store today!”

Little Cities: Bigger! – March 12

Little Cities: Bigger! will be launching on the PS VR2 on March 12th. Kelly Howard, Co-Founder at Purple Yonder, said “We’re delighted to bring endless cozy creativity to PlayStation VR2!”

“Little Cities: Bigger! unites our signature diorama city building with over 18 months of dreamy update content – our most substantial slice of relaxing island crafting ever. It’s been a blast playing with the power of PlayStation VR2 to get the game in tip-top condition. You’ll feel everything from the satisfying ‘whomp’ of a well-placed mountain to the brush-stroke sensation of island sculpting with Sense controller haptics. And thanks to headset feedback, experience world-rumbling volcanic eruptions while tiny helicopters rush to the rescue! We cannot wait to see what you create…”

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate – June 27th

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is another title coming to the PS VR2. Sam Ramlu, Executive Producer at Mighty Eyes, announced that it will launch on the platform on June 27th.

“Calling all time travelers! Mighty Eyes is excited to unveil exclusive gameplay content (and confirm the release date) in this latest reveal of Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, which you can watch in the trailer above. Under fire in World War 2 we see the player harness their trusty watch companion’s time-traveling abilities to gather an eclectic arsenal of weapons, only to return moments later to gain the upper hand! Playing as Asher Neumann, players can seamlessly time travel at will, exploring immersive worlds and experiencing exhilarating action while solving mind bending puzzles and wielding their time-traveling powers to reshape the course of history. We’re also thrilled to share other, exciting news, so make sure to stay to the end of the video. Did someone say sea shanty?!”

Zombie Army VR – 2024

Zombie Army VR is coming out for the PS VR2, but we don’t yet have a release date. Steven Archer, Executive Producer at Rebellion, said in a statement, “Bringing the much-loved Zombie Army franchise to VR for the first time, Zombie Army VR lets you experience the fear, thrill, and spine-chilling tension of the zombie apocalypse through the immersion of your PS VR2 headset.”

“Complete with online 2 player co-op, the thrilling campaign sees you reprise the role of a Deadhunter as they fight their way across war torn Europe doing battle with the zombie hordes. Choose your weapon from an authentic World War 2 arsenal including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and explosives as you lay waste to the undead and free Europe.”

Soul Covenant – 2024

Soul Covenant is the last title revealed today and it also is still missing a release date. Koh Okamura, Producer at Thirdverse, said, “Today we’re happy to reveal new details and screenshots for our upcoming narrative action JRPG Soul Covenant that showcase one of its core mechanics: turning fallen comrades into weapons!”