I’m always up for a nature documentary — as long as it isn’t one where they show you a cute animal and then immediately turn to show that cute animal being hunted by a predator. Why does that seem like half of the nature documentaries? Thankfully, this one doesn’t seem like that.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Earthsounds, a new documentary series that explores the Earth through the sounds that it, and all of the animals on it, create. The new twelve-part series, which is narrated by Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on the streaming service on February 23rd.

You can check out the official trailer for Earthsounds below:

What is Earthsounds about?

Earthsounds “reveals our planet like never before — a world buzzing with unexpected, unfamiliar and untold sonic stories that we have never been able to capture — until now.” The series, which was filmed over 1,000 days across three and half years in over 20 countries and all seven continents, documents over 3,000 hours of audio.

“Earthsounds” travels to spectacular habitats, including the Queensland rainforest, the Antarctic ice shelf, the Namibian dunes, tropical coral reefs and more. Discoveries and rarely heard recordings from the series include snow leopards singing love songs, the intimate chatter of ostrich chicks from inside their eggs, musical spiders, walrus’s underwater courtship calls and more. But it’s not just animals that make unusual noises. The series also captures the mesmerizing secret sounds of our planet, including the hum of deserts, drinking trees and the mysterious buzz of the northern lights.

Hiddleston said in a statement “I loved narrating Earthsounds. Offspring Films and Apple TV+ have created something totally unique. To see, and hear, the natural world in such extraordinary, intimate detail is utterly thrilling. It inspires wonder and awe.” This isn’t the first time that the actor has worked with Apple TV+ on a nature documentary series, either. He’s also served as a narrator for Earth at Night in Color and Big Beasts.

Earthsounds will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 23rd. If you want to ensure you can watch the show in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.