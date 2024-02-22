I’m in the middle of yet another rewatch of my all-time favorite show: The West Wing. The series is available to stream on Max and I’ve been making my way through all seven seasons. It seems that the service knew I was coming close to the end of the series because it appears a new political drama is on the way.

Today, Max released the official trailer for The Girls on the Bus, a new political drama about a group of journalists and the challenges they face on the campaign trail. The new series will premiere on the streaming service on March 14th.

You can check out the official trailer for The Girls on the Bus below:

What is The Girls on the Bus about?

The Girls on the Bus “invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House.

The Girls on the Bus will premiere on Max on March 14th.

In addition to Benoist, Gugino, Behnam, and Elmore, the series also stars Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley. It was created by Amy Chozick and Julie Plec who also serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Marcos Siega.

Max seems to be doing well lately. In addition to True Detective: Night Country becoming the biggest show or film on the streaming service after its debut, subscribers also now get to enjoy the twelfth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Here’s everything else that’s new on Max in February.

The Girls on the Bus will premiere on Max with its first two episodes on March 14, 2024, with each additional episode premiering weekly until its finale on May 9th. If you want to ensure you can watch the show in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.