Shang-Chi 2: Marvel confirms a sequel is already in the works

The adventures of Shang-Chi will continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This Monday, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton signed a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Cretton was already working on a Disney Plus show. Now, Disney has also confirmed that he will return to write and direct a sequel to Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi sequel will have the same director

According to Deadline, Cretton’s deal will allow the filmmaker to develop shows for Marvel on Disney Plus as well as Onyx Collective across a number of platforms. Cretton will produce the shows through a new production company that he’s launching with his partner, Asher Goldstein.

They have announced that they will call their production company Family Owned. It will “highlight the experiences of communities that have traditionally been overlooked by pop culture.”

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Shang-Chi at the box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021. According to Box Office Mojo, it still has the best domestic haul, grossing over $224 million. Starring Simu Liu as the titular martial artist, Shang-Chi also marks the first time an MCU movie has been led by an Asian actor. In fact, the majority of the cast was Asian, including Shang-Chi’s father Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), aunt (Michelle Yeoh), sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), and best friend Katy (Awkwafina).

We still don’t know many details about the sequel to Shang-Chi. All we really know is that Cretton will pen the story and direct once again. Disney also didn’t share any details about the show.

At the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a post-credits scene confirmed that “the Ten Rings will return.” Shang-Chi’s younger sister, Xialing, had taken over for her father. At the time, many fans speculated that Marvel might be setting up a Ten Rings series. Now that we know a full sequel film is in the works, it could also simply be a teaser for the next movie.

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective,” said Cretton. “I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”