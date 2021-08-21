Marvel’s crazy ‘Shang-Chi’ post-credits scenes just leaked

The official release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is September 3rd, with Marvel currently hyping the movie everywhere. But MCU fans who were lucky enough to score tickets to a special screening earlier this week already know what happens in this mysterious adventure. They also learned how it all connects to the rest of Marvel’s cinematic universe. It’s unclear why Disney and Marvel went ahead with the early release, but the entire Shang-Chi plot leaked online as soon as fans returned home. The leak includes the film’s crazy post-credits scenes that connect Shang-Chi with future MCU events. As always with leaks, I’ll warn you that massive spoilers follow below.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don't miss out! List Price: $49.99 Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The plot leak is real

I’m serious when it comes to this Shang-Chi plot leak. We’re used to seeing MCU leaks on Reddit, but most of them can’t be authenticated. The same goes for most MCU post-credits leaks that we get. But this one is obviously different. So I’ll warn you again that massive spoilers will follow below, after the screenshot from the Shang-Chi trailers. The screenshot shows us two of the movie’s great cameos. These aren’t spoilers; we already know that Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) will appear in the film.

Almost immediately after the fan screening for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ended, the film’s plot appeared online. Reddit mods confirmed the plot details. Marvel fans posted the film’s entire plot and the post-credits scenes on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, a place that’s full of MCU spoilers.

We won’t go through the entire thing, but you can check it out at this link.

Shang-Chi post-credits scenes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has two credits scenes. One appears mid-way through the credits and one is at the end. It’s the first one that has us puzzled, as we have no idea what to expect from Shang-Chi when it comes to the big picture.

Mid-credits scene

Here’s the first credits scene, as posted on Reddit:

First post credit scene is Wong with Shang-Chi [Simu Liu[ and Katy [Awkwafina] in the Sanctum. They are talking with Bruce Banner [Mark Ruffalo] (human form, not professor hulk) and Captain Marvel [Brie Larson] (has long hair now) and they talk about the Ten Rings as a power just showing up and how there’s other things in the universe they must not know about. Bruce and Carol are there using the same kind of hologram tech Natasha uses to talk with them in Endgame They also mention that there’s something in the Ten Rings acting as a beacon sending a signal. When Katy and Shang ask where it’s sending to, Cap Marvel gets a message and she and Bruce leave. Bruce is also still wearing a sling. Wong basically says to them ‘welcome to the team’ and it ends with the three of them going to karaoke and singing Hotel California.

Redditors then offered more context about the mid-credits scene. The Ten Rings aren’t in the Sanctum’s archives. The wizards can’t identify the energy. The artifact is way older than the 1,000 years that it was in Wenwu’s (Tony Leung) possession. That explains why Wong and Doctor Strange might be concerned with this particular power source. It also explains why Captain Marvel might want to be informed of this specific development.

But why is Bruce, well, Bruce? The action happens after Endgame, yet we’re looking at Ruffalo as Bruce Banner rather than Professor Hulk. The fact that Bruce has a sling tells us that we’re looking at events that happened after Endgame. But why and how did he give up on being Smart Hulk?

Shang-Chi post-credits scene

Also, did Wong just anoint Shang-Chi and Katy as Avengers? Or are they just handy wizard helpers? Could this be a different team? The plot leak tells us that Wong is actually friendly with a certain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) despite their surprising face-off in the ring.

We can’t answer any of that just yet, but there is one more scene. Here’s the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene:

After credits, [Shang-Chi’s] sister is in her old room, someone says ‘they’re here’ she walks out, shes taken over her dad’s palace, the 10 rings banner is now reddish, her gang is around her while she sits on the throne. zooms out and people are training and the base now has some graffiti, etc showing the new leader. ‘The Ten Rings Will Return.’

If the mid-credits scene hints that the Ten Rings artifact will return, the post-credits scene tells us that the Ten Rings organization won’t disappear after Shang-Chi. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next. Again, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres on September 3rd in theaters. It’ll hit Disney Plus 45 days later.