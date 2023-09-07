Sam Raimi might be Marvel’s top choice to direct Avengers: Secret Wars

Earlier this year, Marvel delayed its Avengers: Secret Wars release date to May 7th, 2027. That was after the writers went on strike but before the actors’ strike started. Marvel was still working on some productions before the actors announced their strike. Deadpool 3 is one example. Neither strike is resolved, which will surely lead to multiple MCU delays for Phases 5 and 6. That means Secret Wars will almost certainly miss that May 2027 premiere date.

But we do have a potentially exciting development for the MCU’s next Endgame-like movie that will wrap up the Multiverse Saga. Apparently, Marvel wants Sam Raimi to direct Avengers 6, which is an interesting choice, to say the least.

Before I tell you more, you should know that some spoilers might follow below.

Long before Marvel confirmed that the MCU was heading to a Secret Wars finale, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo appeared in several rumors connected to Avengers 6. Given that they were responsible for the back-to-back Infinity War and Endgame successes, they seemed like the obvious choice to direct Secret Wars.

The Russos repeatedly denied their involvement, but that was well before the recent developments in the industry. With The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars likely seeing delays, Marvel might be able to choose whichever directors it wants for these massive projects.

There’s no indication that the Russos might return to the MCU for new Avengers movies. Just that the strikes will impact everyone’s schedules. The ensuing delays could always let Marvel work with the Russos again. Not that the success of future Avengers movies hinges on the involvement of the Russos. No MCU project should be stuck with a director or writer. If anything, a more diverse crew behind the camera could improve the MCU going forward.

Sources confirmed that Sam Raimi is Marvel's top choice to direct Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/Gf0hZYpEKn — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 6, 2023

It’s not just about Spider-Man variants appearing in Secret Wars

There’s no denying that superhero movie fans will be thrilled to hear that Sam Raimi might return to the MCU after directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That’s what Marvel insider MyTimeToShineHello said on Twitter/X.

It’s unclear who the leaker’s sources are. But they reportedly confirmed that Sam Raimi is Marvel’s top choice to direct Secret Wars.

If you’re familiar with Secret Wars rumors, you know that the movie might feature nearly every Marvel character who has appeared in a Marvel superhero movie, regardless of the studio that made it. That means the X-Men could show up in Secret Wars, with a Deadpool 3 rumor claiming Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) might be one of them. Even Spider-Verse characters might appear in Avengers 6.

More interesting are the non-MCU Spider-Man variants. They already popped up in the MCU via No Way Home. But Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up in Secret Wars could mean that Sam Raimi would get a chance to work with Maguire again after his Spider-Man trilogy.

However, there’s no indication that Sam Raimi and Marvel have inked a new deal. And it’ll be quite a while until Marvel has to make any Secret Wars announcements.

Also, let’s not forget that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn’t as good as it could have been. And this has nothing to do with Raimi’s directing. Marvel must ensure that Secret Wars has a great screenplay before it tasks any director with delivering the picture. Maybe a script that doesn’t involve months of reshoots, which is something Raimi confirmed for Doctor Strange 2.

I’ll also note that delays from the strikes could give Raimi more time to get better acquainted with the MCU before having all the MCU heroes pop up in a single picture he’d be directing.

Finally, I wonder whether Sam Raimi would direct just one Avengers movie or two. I’m not counting The Kang Dynasty here. Rumors say that Secret Wars is so massive that Marvel will need to split it into two parts. But that Avengers 7 title is yet to become official.