Loki in Deadpool 3 and Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars? Yes, please!

The entertainment industry isn’t producing any new movies or shows as the writers and actors continue their strikes. Marvel is also directly impacted, as it can’t film any of the MCU movies and TV shows that were in production. It can’t develop any new projects either, as the writers aren’t working. But the regular Marvel insiders that provide updates about unreleased titles are back with a few exciting rumors about Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

If leaks are accurate, we’ll see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Deadpool 3, which is exactly what I had envisioned for the sequel. Also interesting is the claim that Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will play a huge role in Secret Wars. Before we continue, know that big spoilers might follow.

Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars

Quoting Daniel Richtman, a Deadpool fan Twitter account repeated claims that Hugh Jackman met with Kevin Feige to talk about Wolverine’s big role in Secret Wars.

Before the strikes, Hugh Jackman had a meeting with Kevin Feige to talk about #Wolverine having a big role in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’. (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/NDzKBNhSrr — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) August 11, 2023

Later, another well-known leaker made a similar claim. MyTimeToShineHello said Wolverine will have a major role in Secret Wars.

As a reminder, Wolverine isn’t just a cameo in Deadpool 3. Wolverine and Deadpool are the two protagonists of the stories. Jackman did say in the past that he only returned to the Wolverine role after receiving assurances that the Logan story would remain unchanged.

In the process, the actor revealed Marvel’s time machine that will make the Deadpool 3 action possible. Fans of Deadpool 3 already expect the film to be a big multiverse crossover, which will transplant Wade Wilson to the MCU’s main reality. That’s the only way for Deadpool from the Fox universe to continue on Earth-616.

Hugh Jackman will officially return for Secret Wars in a major role pic.twitter.com/W0ZkNLLQG8 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 12, 2023

Once Kang attacks in Kang Dynasty, multiple timelines will probably have to work together against him. That’s why it makes sense to hear that Wolverine would be a main character in the Secret Wars battles.

This isn’t the first time we hear that Wolverine and other Fox X-Men would appear in Avengers 6. And since Marvel could not have any Avengers in Endgame, it certainly makes sense to make at least one mutant a big character in Secret Wars. That way, Marvel would give the Fox X-Men a proper send-off before rebooting the entire X-Men franchise under the MCU.

Why have Loki in Deadpool 3?

While we did have rumors saying Wolverine would appear in Secret Wars, we didn’t have similar claims for Loki showing up in Deadpool 3. But the latter is a scenario that makes just as much sense. Even without the leaks, it’s obvious why you’d have Loki in the Deadpool sequel. And when you consider the leaks, you realize why a Loki cameo might be necessary.

Like I said, Deadpool 3 has to be a multiverse story so Deadpool can jump from his reality to Earth-616. But we know Wade Wilson better than to assume he’d do it willingly. The only force greater than himself to compel such a move is the TVA. And leaks do say that Mobius (Owen Wilson) will show up in Deadpool 3.

Rumors also say that Matthew Macfadyen will play a TVA agent who will have to keep Deadpool and Wolverine in check.

I’ve been secretly hoping that Loki shows up in Deadpool, considering Loki’s growing role within the TVA in Loki season 2. Then again, it doesn’t have to be the same Loki.

Insider Alex Perez seemingly confirmed claims that Loki will show up in Deadpool 3.

The rumor originates from The DisInsider, which mentioned several other potential cameos for Deadpool 3.

Separately, KC Walsh retweeted a claim that Tom Hiddleston will indeed appear in Deadpool 3. But it might be a different Loki. He could be an evil version, or Loki could play two roles. My money would be for the two roles version, especially if Marel explores Earth-838’s desire to get its revenge on Earth-616.

Rumor has it that Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki. It’s also rumored that he will possibly be playing an evil variant.

He could be playing two variants the one we know and love and the president Loki or a Loki from the 838-Illuminati.

This is just a rumor. Unconfirmed. https://t.co/koHHIsGNGX pic.twitter.com/PQ4JJdBOSt — Caiden Reed | Scooby-Doo (@caiden_reed) August 11, 2023

Loki might be a villain/antagonist up to no good on Earth-838. But he would not like the idea of a different reality simply being able to invade his universe like that.

That said, we’ll have plenty of waiting to do to see whether these cameo rumors come true. Deadpool 3 will likely be delayed, so it’ll take a while to see whether Loki is in it. As for Secret Invasion, I’d expect another round of delays, depending on how long the strikes continue.