Put Apple’s new thriller Liaison on your watch list if you loved Homeland and 24

The new six-episode Apple TV Plus thriller Liaison, the first French- and English-language series from the iPhone maker’s streaming service, which will debut next week, makes its ambitions clear from the get-go.

The presence of two of France’s most high-profile actors (Vincent Cassel and Eva Green), plus dazzling vistas spanning Syria, London, and Paris — not to mention a propulsive and seemingly ripped-from-the-headlines plot about imminent cyber-attacks in Europe — all make Liaison an easy must-watch. Especially if, like me, you’re always on the hunt for the next binge-worthy espionage thriller to fill the Homeland-sized hole in your life.

Liaison on Apple TV Plus

Liaison will make its global debut will the release of Episode 1 on February 24, followed by one new episode every Friday thereafter through March 31.

The show was created and written by Virginie Brac and directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins, who also worked as a director on 24. And here’s how Apple TV Plus describes the new series:

“Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

The story gets rolling when two hackers with an inside track about cyber-attacks about to be unleashed across Europe try to secure political asylum in France. The French government agrees to their request, but as you can imagine, things fall apart from there pretty fast. The result is a tense, enjoyable thriller with exciting chase scenes that also, at times, reminded me of my all-time favorite from this genre — which, as it turns out, is another TV series from France (Le Bureau des Legendes).

Vincent Cassel in “Liaison” on Apple TV Plus. Image source: Apple

Another quality spy drama from Apple

We should add, by the way, that the imminent release of Liaison comes on the heels of news related to another top-notch spy drama from Apple’s streamer.

Apple just days ago also revealed that it green-lit a third season of Tehran, its drama starring Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent that keeps adding high-profile names to the cast with each successive season. The sophomore go-round of the show, for example, brought Glenn Close on board as a British agent living undercover in Tehran. Season 3, meanwhile, will see the addition of Hugh Laurie to the cast — he’ll play a South African nuclear inspector.