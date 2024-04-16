PS5 Pro Enhanced games: Here’s what the label really means

Sony is struggling to keep a lid on its unannounced PS5 Pro. Any questions you had about the “high-end version” of the PS5 (codenamed Trinity) have likely already been answered by a leak or report. The leaks continued on Tuesday as The Verge shared new details about what a PS5 Pro “Enhanced” game will actually look like on the upgraded console.

Sony is reportedly telling developers to create new graphics modes exclusively for games on the PS5 Pro. The modes will reportedly combine the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) 4K upscaling with a 60fps frame rate and ray-tracing effects.

As The Verge notes, Insider Gaming reported last month on the enhancements any PS5 game would need to receive to be tagged with the “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label. The Verge’s new report adds some additional details about the label and which games will qualify.

First and foremost, games running at 30fps do not have to increase their frame rate to be given the Enhanced label. If a developer increases the target resolution of a game that runs at a fixed resolution or the maximum resolution of a game that runs at a variable resolution on PS5, it can qualify for the PS5 Pro Enhanced label.

Additionally, a PS5 game is considered PS5 Pro Enhanced if the developer enables ray-tracing effects or increases the frame rate from 30fps to 60fps.

But not every improvement is enough to snag the label. As The Verge notes, running a game at a more stable frame rate on PS5 Pro won’t do the trick. The same is true of boosting the resolution of games that run with a variable resolution on PS5 without improving the maximum resolution. For instance, upgrading a game from 1440p–2160p variable to 1800p–2160p variable wouldn’t be enough to qualify for the PS5 Pro Enhanced label.

Finally, the report suggests that while developers need to update their games to Sony’s latest SDK to take full advantage of the PS5 Pro, the new console will have an “ultra-boost” mode that should boost the performance of games that haven’t been updated.

Sony hasn’t announced the PS5 Pro, but recent rumors have hinted at a fall 2024 release date.