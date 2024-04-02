31 new video games coming in April 2024

March was relatively slow for new video games, but April is the first month of 2024 without a big new triple-A release. While we all patiently await news about the PS5 Pro, the Switch 2, and the all-digital Xbox Series X, there are still plenty of interesting titles to keep us occupied, including two long-awaited JRPGs and a PS5-exclusive action game.
First up, here are the five new video games we’re most excited to play in April 2024.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Release date: April 23
- Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
This turn-based JRPG is a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, which is best known for giving players the ability to recruit dozens of characters over the course of their fantastical journey. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will feature a similar mechanic, bringing over 100 characters into the fold as an epic tale of war and magic plays out.
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Release date: April 23
- Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
A great year for sidescrolling action games gets even better with the release of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU this April. Developed by Surgent Studios for EA Originals, Tales of Kenzera is a Metroidvania game that follows the warrior shaman Zau as he seeks to bring his Baba back from darkness by making a deal with the god of death. Along the way, he’ll acquire cosmic powers he can use to defeat enemies while running, leaping, and gliding through the world.
SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Release date: April 25
- Systems: PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
SaGa Emerald Beyond is the latest entry in the long-running SaGa franchise of turn-based RPGs. What sets the SaGa games apart is their branching narratives, as the decisions you make have a sizable impact on the story. As such, you will experience the game very differently from someone who chose a different path and reached another ending.
Sand Land
- Release date: April 26
- Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Akia Toriyama’s 2000 manga Sand Land is getting an open-world action RPG adaptation this April. You’ll play as Beelzebub, who is on a quest with his friends Rao, Ann, and Thief to find a Legendary Spring in a seemingly endless desert. Along the way, Beelzebub and his companions will unlock skills and abilities they can use to take on enemies roaming the world.
Stellar Blade
- Release date: April 26
- Systems: PS5
Most of the new games coming out in April are multi-platform releases, but Stellar Blade is the only big PS5 exclusive. This fast-paced action-adventure is the first console title from developer Shift Up, which is best known for its mobile games. In Stellar Blade, you play as a soldier named Eve who travels from a space colony to reclaim Earth from monstrous invaders. There are Souls-like elements, but the combat focuses on stringing together combos while evading and parrying enemy attacks. A demo is available on the PlayStation Store.
Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable new video games in April:
April 3
- Deceit 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
April 4
- Freedom Planet 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)
- Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop (Apple Arcade)
- Turbo Golf Racing (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
April 9
- Botany Manor (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Children of the Sun (PC)
- Gigantic: Rampage Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
April 10
- House Flipper 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Inkbound (PC)
- Turbo Kid (PC)
April 11
- Let’s! Revolution! (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)
- Slave Zero X (Switch)
April 16
- Grounded (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Harold Halibut (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Planet of Lana (PS5, PS4, Switch)
April 18
- Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide (PS5)
April 23
- Lunar Lander: Beyond (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Phantom Fury (PC)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
April 24
- Megaton Musashi W: Wired (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
April 25
- Another Crab’s Treasure (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
April 26
- Demon Slayer – Kimestsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Switch)
- TopSpin 2K25 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
April 28
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (Switch)
April 30
- Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android)
- Sea of Thieves (PS5)
We’ll be back next month with all of the new video games in May 2024, including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.