31 new video games coming in April 2024

March was relatively slow for new video games, but April is the first month of 2024 without a big new triple-A release. While we all patiently await news about the PS5 Pro, the Switch 2, and the all-digital Xbox Series X, there are still plenty of interesting titles to keep us occupied, including two long-awaited JRPGs and a PS5-exclusive action game.

First up, here are the five new video games we’re most excited to play in April 2024.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Release date : April 23

: April 23 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

This turn-based JRPG is a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, which is best known for giving players the ability to recruit dozens of characters over the course of their fantastical journey. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will feature a similar mechanic, bringing over 100 characters into the fold as an epic tale of war and magic plays out.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Release date : April 23

: April 23 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

A great year for sidescrolling action games gets even better with the release of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU this April. Developed by Surgent Studios for EA Originals, Tales of Kenzera is a Metroidvania game that follows the warrior shaman Zau as he seeks to bring his Baba back from darkness by making a deal with the god of death. Along the way, he’ll acquire cosmic powers he can use to defeat enemies while running, leaping, and gliding through the world.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Release date : April 25

: April 25 Systems: PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android

SaGa Emerald Beyond is the latest entry in the long-running SaGa franchise of turn-based RPGs. What sets the SaGa games apart is their branching narratives, as the decisions you make have a sizable impact on the story. As such, you will experience the game very differently from someone who chose a different path and reached another ending.

Sand Land

Release date : April 26

: April 26 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Akia Toriyama’s 2000 manga Sand Land is getting an open-world action RPG adaptation this April. You’ll play as Beelzebub, who is on a quest with his friends Rao, Ann, and Thief to find a Legendary Spring in a seemingly endless desert. Along the way, Beelzebub and his companions will unlock skills and abilities they can use to take on enemies roaming the world.

Stellar Blade

Release date : April 26

: April 26 Systems: PS5

Most of the new games coming out in April are multi-platform releases, but Stellar Blade is the only big PS5 exclusive. This fast-paced action-adventure is the first console title from developer Shift Up, which is best known for its mobile games. In Stellar Blade, you play as a soldier named Eve who travels from a space colony to reclaim Earth from monstrous invaders. There are Souls-like elements, but the combat focuses on stringing together combos while evading and parrying enemy attacks. A demo is available on the PlayStation Store.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable new video games in April:

April 3

Deceit 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

April 4

Freedom Planet 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop (Apple Arcade)

Turbo Golf Racing (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

April 9

Botany Manor (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Children of the Sun (PC)

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

April 10

House Flipper 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Inkbound (PC)

Turbo Kid (PC)

April 11

Let’s! Revolution! (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Slave Zero X (Switch)

April 16

Grounded (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Harold Halibut (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Planet of Lana (PS5, PS4, Switch)

April 18

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide (PS5)

April 23

Lunar Lander: Beyond (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Phantom Fury (PC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

April 24

Megaton Musashi W: Wired (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

April 25

Another Crab’s Treasure (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

April 26

Demon Slayer – Kimestsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Switch)

TopSpin 2K25 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

April 28

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (Switch)

April 30

Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android)

Sea of Thieves (PS5)

We’ll be back next month with all of the new video games in May 2024, including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.