Owen Wilson discusses Loki season 2 release date and Ke Huy Quan casting

Loki season 2 is one of the most anticipated MCU titles of the year, a TV show that got a general “summer 2023” Disney Plus release window when Marvel announced it. Since then, Marvel has delayed some of its releases, including 2023 projects. Recently, Disney quietly switched the “summer 2023” release window for Loki season 2 to “coming soon” without explaining why.

But Loki star Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius in the show, said in an interview that Loki season 2 might hit Disney Plus in September. That still gives the TV show a summer release, although it’s much later than we had hoped.

Some spoilers might follow, as Wilson also addressed the Quantumania credits scene and Ke Huy Quan’s role.

The reason Loki is so important for the MCU is very simple. It’s in season 1 that the multiverse was unleashed. When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) failed to stop Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) from killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the multiverse started expanding.

Since then, we’ve been witnessing the results of those actions in other MCU projects dealing with the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are all multiverse adventures made possible by the Loki finale.

Since we’re in the Multiverse Saga, we’re going to see the multiverse unravel in Phases 5 and 6, culminating with at least two Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

That means Loki won’t necessarily be able to fix the problem he helped create in season 2. But season 2 should deliver more explanations about the state of the multiverse. Not to mention that the action in Loki doesn’t respect the regular flow of time. The show sits outside of the regular MCU chronology, as some of the action in it is practically concurrent with past, present, and future events.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Loki episode 3. Image source: Marvel Studios

While we’re only speculating, Owen Wilson’s Mobius will be another pivotal character when it comes to the fate of the multiverse. According to reports, the character will also appear in Deadpool 3, which would be a great development.

The actor is far from confirming Mobius’s appearance in the Deadpool sequel. But Wilson did tease Loki season 2 in an interview with ET Online ahead of the premiere of his new comedy, Patriot.

“I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two,” Wilson said of one of the Quantumania credits scenes. As a reminder, we see Loki, Mobius, and a different variant of Kang in that scene.

That’s also when Wilson mentioned Loki season 2’s release date. “I think that’s coming out end of the summer or September,” he said. However, we don’t have a premiere date for Loki season 2. But we’ll remind you that Secret Invasion might hit the streaming service on June 21st if a recent leak is accurate.

Wilson said season 2 will get “very wild” now that the Kangs have been unleashed. And he teased the addition of Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan to the list.

“I know. It’s so exciting. That was incredible,” Wilson said of Quan. “Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tearjerker that was so moving. And even when we were working on this last summer — I think his character that he plays in Loki season two — I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar, for I think people are going to love his character in this.”

Hopefully, Disney will soon give us a taste of Loki season 2 in the form of a real trailer. That’s where we might see more of Quan before the show hits the streaming service.