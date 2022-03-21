One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.

This includes changing the series’ Sharma family to be of South Asian descent, along with other changes to increase representation both on- and off-screen. However, Rhimes assured fans in an interview with Netflix, “the reality of it is the glamour of the balls, the beauty of the world, the stunning hair and makeup — all the things that everybody has come to expect from the show — it’s all still there.”

When does Bridgerton Season 2 come out?

That’s good news, because season one of the show turned out to be one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time. Second, in fact, only to Squid Game. Season two of the hit Netflix series will arrive on the platform on Friday, March 25.

And no need to guess about the response to it. It’s all but guaranteed that this series will rocket all the way up Netflix’s streaming charts post-release. As another Shondaland release, in fact, continues to do. Per Netflix’s chart data for Monday, March 21, Inventing Anna is still a Top 10 series for Netflix. In both the US, as well as across the world.

According to the latest weekly Netflix Top 10 global data, the latter was, in fact, a Top 10 show in 85 countries around the world. That number includes the US, and the data is current through the week ended March 13.

“We’ve done a couple of extra special, amazing things”

“We’ve upped our game a little bit in terms of how we’re telling this story,” Rhimes continued in her interview with Netflix, about season two. “In the first season of Bridgerton, we had to introduce everybody to the world — and now people know what this world is. Now our goal is to just bring them in even deeper, give them more of a sense of what’s going on, and let them really see how this world works. And that’s exciting.”

In terms of the response to season one? Bridgerton’s inaugural set of episodes has a 72 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s based on almost 1,700 reviews. The critic’s score on the review site, meanwhile, is almost 90 percent (based on 97 reviews).

Bridgerton Season 2 trailer

You can check out the trailer for the new season of Bridgerton below.

“From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife,” Netflix’s summary notes.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.”

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.