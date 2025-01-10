Nintendo finally responds to Switch 2 leaks and renders

Over the past few days, BGR has covered several leaks and renders of the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor. Expected to be called the Nintendo Switch 2, this long-awaited device should debut in the first quarter of the year by the end of March.

Still, Nintendo refuses to give us an official release date, a teaser, or any information at all. It feels like even the accessory makers have gotten tired of waiting. At CES 2025, Genki offered an exclusive hands-on with the mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Genki’s CEO, Eddie Tsai, also told The Verge that the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Cons will feature an optical sensor, another detail revealed in recent leaks. IGN also made a point of checking out Genki’s Nintendo Switch 2 mockup, even bringing a tape measure to check its dimensions.

Then, 91Mobiles partnered with OnLeaks to share fresh information about the Nintendo Switch 2 along with the best look yet at its design.

OnLeaks claims the Switch 2 will be substantially larger than the Switch OLED and slightly bigger than previous leaks have suggested. He says the Switch 2 will feature an 8.4-inch display and measure 271 x 116.4 x 31.4mm with the Joy-Cons attached. Without the Joy-Cons, the dimensions will be 200.5 x 116.4 x 14mm.

This is an interesting divergence from the accessory manufacturer Genki at CES 2025. Those who claim to have knowledge of Nintendo’s plans all seem to believe the Switch 2 will feature an 8-inch display—precisely one inch bigger than the Switch OLED’s screen. IGN also measured the 3D-printed model Genki had on hand at CES, and its dimensions came out to around 266.7 x 114.3 x 12.7mm.

Nintendo has now responded to these leaks and renders by saying to the Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun, “The images and videos are not official.”

With that, we now know Nintendo is aware of all those leaks, and it cares at least a bit. Besides that, we are still left with the company’s sense of humor, as it recently updated its X account header with Mario and Luigi pointing to… nothing.