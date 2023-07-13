New Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight photos from the Deadpool 3 set bring the comics to life

I’d have gone to see Deadpool 3 even if Marvel hadn’t purchased Fox, but the addition of the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU made me want to watch Deadpool 3 even more. All the waiting paid off last fall when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced Wolverine would also appear in the sequel. That boosted my excitement for Deadpool 3 even higher.

Fast-forward to this week and my excitement levels are through the roof. In a matter of days, we saw the Wolverine and Deadpool suits get leaked and then confirmed. After that, the first Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight leaked via a revealing video from the Deadpool 3 set.

If you thought things couldn’t get any better, just wait until you see the brand-new photos from the same Wolverine vs. Deadpool battle. They provide even more detail (and intrigue) than the first leaks. And they look like a comic book come to life.

As with every major Marvel rumor, I’ll warn you that big spoilers will follow below. And these leaks are the real deal, so you’ll want to avoid what follows if you want to be surprised when you go see Deadpool 3 in theaters next year.

When looking at the Deadpool and Wolverine costume leaks, I told you we’re getting flashy colors that make the two characters stand out. Well, especially Mr. Pool, as his superhero outfit is bright red. Unlike the more muted tones in the Fox movies, hits red suit is meant to pop.

As for Wolverine, Jackman’s Logan never wore the iconic yellow and blue suit. The costume is also meant to stand out, and it certainly does.

Add the first leaked video of the Wolverine vs. Deadpool sequence, and you realize how inspired these colors are. The two mutants are fighting on a beach somewhere, yet they’re clearly visible. Even in the crowd of Deadpool 3 cast and crew working on the set, you can quickly identify them.

The claws and katanas are finally out

That said, I pointed out things that were missing from the fight. Like Wolverine’s adamantium claws, which he’ll use to impale Deadpool at some point during the fight. I thought they’d be added via special effects, considering they have to pierce Wade’s skin.

But it turns out the Wolverine suit also allows for practical effects. The mutant wear gloves and the adamantium gloves can be attached with ease.

The new set of Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight photos shows Logan using the claws to block Deadpool’s attack. That’s right, unlike the previous fight sequence where Deadpool was taking a beating, it’s Wolverine on the defense now.

As for Deadpool, he has his two katanas out, and he seems out for blood. He probably didn’t appreciate being thrown through a wall. Or getting impaled.

Speaking of injuries, some of the set photos also give us Wolverine with a katana going through him. Because, of course, he would. Deadpool would do that to his partner. Just like Wolverine had no issue stabbing Deadpool with his claws.

Wolverine and Deadpool can’t kill each other

Remember that both mutants can’t die. Well, they can’t be killed easily, that is. That’s why they can afford to be as brutal as possible with each other. Especially if they’re blaming each other for ending up where they are. That is the Void we first saw in Loki.

I’m speculating on why they’re fighting, of course. As for the location, that’s what leakers say we’re looking at: Wolverine and Deadpool are having a friendly debate in the Void.

I’ll also point out the amazing quality of these leaked set photos. The person who was on the set was able to capture much of the fight in great, high-quality detail. It looks like a comic book coming to life. And we’re only getting fragments of the battle. This gives me high hopes that the movie will be spectacular. That the cinematography will be a highlight of Deadpool 3, and maybe the entire MCU.

I expect leaks to continue coming out from this particular Wolverine vs. Deadpool for as long as they keep shooting on location without setting up any protection to block access to the set.

Then again, these leaks are the best type of promotion for the sequel. I wouldn’t be surprised if parts of this fight sequence end up in the first or second Deadpool 3 trailers. With the movie coming out on May 2nd, I’d expect the first teasers to drop late this year.