Leaked Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight might include a big spoiler for Deadpool 3

We don’t need to speculate on whether Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will impale Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with his adamantium claws in Deadpool 3 any longer. A video from the set gave us a taste of the first Wolverine vs. Deadpool battle. And both characters were wearing the new costumes that Hugh Jackman teased on social media a day before the video leaked.

But it turns out that a piece of the set that we can see in that video might spoil some of the plot. Come to think of it, this detail is so significant that it might spoil the entire story. If you hate MCU spoilers, you’ll want to avoid what follows below. And you should absolutely avoid watching the leaked Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight if you see it on social media.

I was wrong to think the leaked fight didn’t spoil the Deadpool 3 plot the other day. Little did I know that there would be a massive structure in the video that would turn out to be a massive spoiler.

At the end of the 3-minute clip, we see Wolverine throwing Deadpool through a wall on the beach where the fight takes place. Behind that wall, there’s a fallen 20th Century Fox logo.

Deadpool 3 first look photo shows off Deadpool and Wolverine in costume. Image source: Marvel Studios

Fox made every X-Men movie to date, including the first two Deadpool movies. Therefore, the inclusion of Fox’s destroyed logo in the background of the Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight couldn’t be more symbolic.

21st Century Fox is now a property of Disney, which is why we’re getting Wolverine and Deadpool in an MCU movie. Disney’s decision to buy Fox is what makes this particular Deadpool 3 scene possible and why it’s so exciting. I always expected Deadpool to make some sort of joke about this transition at some point in the sequel. But what better way to drive that point home than seeing that rundown logo in the fight sequence?

How the Fox logo spoils Deadpool 3

You might wonder where the two mutants are once you see the Fox logo in the scene, and what might have happened to the world they’re in for that logo to be there. You might also think that Deadpool 3 will include a “Deadpool kills the Fox universe” storyline, which is what some fans expect. Again, the state of the logo supports that particular theory.

But if you also follow several Marvel leakers, as I do, you already have an idea of where the Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight takes place. It’s the Void — that out-of-time location we first saw in Loki. That’s where all the worlds that the TVA prunes end up.

Leakers say that’s where this scene takes place. The beach fight happens in the Void. And the TVA has pruned at least one Fox universe. That’s a hilarious detail, if true.

But I will also remind you that rumors suggest the TVA will be heavily involved in Deadpool 3. Owen Wilson’s Mobius is rumored to appear in the movie. And Matthew Macfadyen will supposedly play a TVA agent overseeing Deadpool and Wolverine. The two will have to execute a mission that will see them travel the multiverse.

What universe did the TVA prune to get the 20th Century Logo in the Void? 😂 https://t.co/1J4P6lM2yz — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 11, 2023

We’ve always known Deadpool 3 would be a multiverse movie. It’s the only way to move the character from the Fox reality to the MCU. The TVA provides the means of executing that transition, even if that means visiting the Void in the process.

We can’t confirm these rumors for the time being. But, as you can see above, several leakers believe that the Wolverine vs. Deadpool fight scene happens in the Void.

Marvel will want to avoid leaks at all costs, but it can’t prevent these set photos and videos from getting out. And we’re bound to see more of them as long as production continues outdoors on sets that offer little protection from cameras.