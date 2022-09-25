New on HBO Max: The latest movies and shows (October 2022)

HBO Max will combine with Discovery Plus to create one of the biggest streaming services on the market next year, but in the meantime, there’s still plenty to watch. Some of the best animated and live-action shows of 2022 come from HBO Max.
New on HBO Max in October are a number of second seasons, including The White Lotus, Wahl Street, and Avenue 5. Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler returns for season 3 as well. If you’re looking for licensed more movies, there are plenty, such as District 9, Hoosiers, Nightcrawler, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and The Witch.
You can sign up for HBO Max right here, starting at $9.99 for the ad-supported plan.
What’s new on HBO Max in October 2022
Streaming October 1
- Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
- Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
- Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
- Bad Teacher, 2011
- Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
- Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
- Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
- Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
- C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
- Call Me By Your Name, 2017
- Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
- Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
- Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
- Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
- Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
- District 9, 2009 (HBO)
- Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
- Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
- Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
- Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
- Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
- Frank, 2014 (HBO)
- Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
- Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
- Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
- Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
- Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
- Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
- Juno, 2007 (HBO)
- Kiss The Girls, 1997
- La ronde, 1950
- Let’s Be Cops, 2014
- Little Women, 1933
- Luci del Varieta, 1950
- Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
- Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle in Milan, 1951
- My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
- Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
- No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
- Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
- Oliver!, 1968
- Open Season 2, 2008
- Open Season, 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
- Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
- Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
- Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
- S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
- Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- Slacker, 1990
- Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
- Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The American President, 1995
- The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
- The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
- The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
- The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
- The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
- The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
- The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Swimming Pool, 1969
- The Two Faces of January, 2014
- The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
- Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
- To The Wonder, 2012
- Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
- Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
- Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
- Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 2
- 101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
- Housing Complex C
Streaming October 5
- Eraser: Reborn, 2022
Streaming October 6
- Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
- Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Streaming October 7
- Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 8
- Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
Streaming October 9
- We Baby Bears S1E
Streaming October 10
- Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Streaming October 11
- 38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 14
- Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
- Fixer Upper: The Castle
Streaming October 15
- Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
Streaming October 17
- Mr. Pickles
- The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 18
- Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
- By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
- Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Streaming October 19
- Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 20
- Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Streaming October 21
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
- Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
- Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Streaming October 23
- La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
Streaming October 24
- Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
Streaming October 26
- A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 28
- Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Streaming October 30
- The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
- The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Keep scrolling to see everything leaving HBO Max in October.
What’s leaving HBO Max in October 2022
Leaving October 6
- If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021
Leaving October 7
- The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)
Leaving October 14
- Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
- Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving October 18
- The Price of Freedom, 2021
Leaving October 19
- Annabelle: Creation, 2017
Leaving October 25
- The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving October 31
- 28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)
- 28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)
- 71, 2014 (HBO)
- A Cry in the Dark, 1988
- All My Life, 2020
- America, America, 1963
- American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)
- Anchors Aweigh, 1945
- Angels and Demons, 2009
- Angels in the Outfield, 1994
- Anger Management, 2003
- Assassins, 2014
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version
- Blood on the Moon
- Blood Ties, 2013
- Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- Breaking Away, 1979
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004
- Capote, 2005
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2
- Chateau Vato, 2020
- Coma, 1978
- Crossing Delancey, 1988
- David Copperfield, 1935
- De Lo Mio, 2019
- Deception, 2008
- Domino, 2019
- Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970
- Equilibrium, 2002
- Evolution, 2001
- Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)
- Flying Leathernecks, 1951
- Good News, 1947
- Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969
- Guess Who, 2005
- Half Brothers, 2020
- Hall Pass, 2011
- Happily N’Ever After, 2006
- Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009
- Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991
- High Fidelity, 2000
- Hooper, 1978
- Hostel, 2005
- House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
- Ice Station Zebra, 1968
- Igby Goes Down, 2002
- Inside Amy Schumer
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
- Jerry Maguire, 1996
- Key & Peele
- Key Largo 1948
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
- Lisztomania, 1975
- Little Women, 1994
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
- Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)
- Moonstruck, 1987
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007
- Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
- My Favorite Year, 1982
- Nathan For You
- Night Moves, 1975
- Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
- North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- On the Town, 1949
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
- Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)
- Outbreak, 1995
- Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)
- Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)
- Protocol, 1984
- Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
- Reno 911!
- Room for One More, 1952
- Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
- Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
- Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Speedway, 1968
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
- Terminator Salvation, 2009
- The Assignment, 2016
- The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968
- The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
- The Command, 2018
- The Confirmation, 2016
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006
- The Dark Half, 1993
- The Devil’s Reject, 2005
- The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985
- The Final Cut, 2004
- The Great American Pastime, 1956
- The Hunger, 1983
- The Legend of the Zorro, 2005
- The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
- The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
- The Notebook, 2004
- The Pact, 2012 (HBO)
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
- The Public Enemy, 1931
- The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
- The Replacements, 2000
- The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
- The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
- The Switch, 2010
- The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
- The Wolverine, 2013
- Thelma & Louise, 1991
- This is Elvis, 1981
- Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
- Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)
- Viva Las Vegas, 1964
- W.E., 2011 (HBO)
- War, 2007
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991
- William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958
- Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
- Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)
That’s everything you need to know about what’s new on HBO Max in October. Keep scrolling for all the library additions and subtractions in September.
What’s new on HBO Max in September 2022
Streaming September 1
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
- Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
- Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
- Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
- Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
- Angela, 1995
- Another Thin Man, 1939
- The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
- Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
- The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
- Beau Travail, 1999
- Cat People, 1942
- The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
- Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
- Double Trouble, 1967
- Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
- Frankenstein, 1970
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Glory, 1989
- Harper, 1966
- Holiday, 1930
- Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
- The Host, 2013 (HBO)
- Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
- It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
- Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
- Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
- Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
- The Nitwits, 1935
- The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
- Operation Crossbow, 1965
- The Outfit, 1973
- Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
- Ratcatcher, 1999
- Red Dust, 1932
- The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
- Road to Singapore, 1931
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Rosetta, 1999
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Song of the Thin Man, 1947
- Spinout, 1966
- The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
- Till the End of Time, 1946
- Topsy-Turvy, 1999
- Torpedo Run, 1958
- Varda by Agnès, 2019
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- Waterloo Bridge, 1940
- We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
- What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
- Where the Boys Are, 1960
- Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
- Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
- Working Girls, 1986
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990
- Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Streaming September 2
- Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Streaming September 3
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Streaming September 4
- Primera, 2021
- The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Streaming September 5
- Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
Streaming September 7
- The Brave One, 1956
- Young Sheldon, Season 5
Streaming September 9
- HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
- Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
- Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
- Tom Swift, Season 1
Streaming September 10
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Streaming September 12
- The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Streaming September 14
- Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Streaming September 15
- Dos Monjes, 1934
- Lucia, 1968
Streaming September 16
- Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
- Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming September 17
- Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Streaming September 21
- Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Streaming September 22
- The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Streaming September 23
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Streaming September 28
- Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Streaming September 29
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Streaming September 30
- Bing, Season 1C
- Gotham, Seasons 1-5
- Magnolia Content
- The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
- The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
- The Craftsman, Season 1
- The Established Home, Season 1
- Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
- Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
- Growing Floret, Season 1
- Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
- In with the Old, Season 1
- Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
- The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
- The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
- Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
- Point of View: A Designer Profile
- Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
- The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
- Silos Baking Competition
- Van Go, Seasons 1-2
- Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
What’s leaving HBO Max in September 2022
Leaving September 4
- Meet the Patels, 2014
Leaving September 5
- Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022
Leaving September 8
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Leaving September 9
- Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
Leaving September 11
- Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving September 14
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016
Leaving September 16
- The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving September 17
- Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving September 20
- American Sniper, 2014
Leaving September 24
- The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving September 30
- 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998
- 3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993
- A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
- Adaptation., 2002
- American History X, 1988
- An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)
- Are We Done Yet?, 2007
- Are We There Yet?, 2005
- Beef, 2020 (HBO)
- Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010 (HBO)
- Bundle of Joy, 1956
- Buried, 2010
- Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)
- City Slickers, 1991
- Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)
- Contagion, 2011
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
- Dark Passage, 1947
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010
- Double Trouble, 1967
- El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)
- Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- Emma, 1996
- Erased, 2013 (HBO)
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001
- Fired Up!, 2009
- Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
- From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
- Frozen River, 2008
- Genius, 2016 (HBO)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
- Giant, 1956
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Girls, Interrupted, 1999
- Graffiti Bridge, 1990
- Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)
- Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)
- How Do You Know, 2010
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
- It Could Happen to You, 1994
- It Happpened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
- Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004
- Krull, 1983 (HBO)
- Last Night, 2011 (HBO)
- Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
- Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
- Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
- Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
- Lethal Weapon, 1987
- Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011
- Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011
- Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011
- Lords of Dogtown
- M*A*S*H, 1970
- Major League II, 1994
- Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006
- Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)
- Mary Reilly, 1996
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)
- Miles Ahead, 2016
- Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)
- Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
- Next, 2007 (HBO)
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, 2008
- Nobody’s Fool, 1994
- Period of Adjustment, 1962
- Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Radio Flyer, 1992
- Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
- Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)
- Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
- Ride the High Country, 1962
- Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)
- Scary Movie 2, 2001
- Scary Movie 3, 2003
- Scary Movie, 2000
- Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)
- Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
- Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
- Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
- SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Soul Surder, 2011
- Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
- Spinout, 1966
- Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
- Steel, 1997
- Strike Up the Band, 1940
- Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
- The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989
- The Book of Eli, 2010
- The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)
- The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
- The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)
- The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
- The Harvey Girl, 1946
- The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
- The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
- The Pirate, 1948
- The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
- The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
- The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
- The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
- The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
- Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)
- Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
- Twister, 1996
- Ultraviolet, 2006
- Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
- Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
- Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
- Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
- What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018
- Whiplash, 2015
- Who’s Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)
- Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
- Zookeeper, 2011
That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in September 2022.