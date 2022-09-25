New on HBO Max: The latest movies and shows (October 2022)

HBO Max will combine with Discovery Plus to create one of the biggest streaming services on the market next year, but in the meantime, there’s still plenty to watch. Some of the best animated and live-action shows of 2022 come from HBO Max.

New on HBO Max in October are a number of second seasons, including The White Lotus, Wahl Street, and Avenue 5. Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler returns for season 3 as well. If you’re looking for licensed more movies, there are plenty, such as District 9, Hoosiers, Nightcrawler, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and The Witch.

You can sign up for HBO Max right here, starting at $9.99 for the ad-supported plan.

What’s new on HBO Max in October 2022

Streaming October 1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 2

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

Streaming October 5

Eraser: Reborn, 2022

Streaming October 6

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Streaming October 7

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 8

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

Streaming October 9

We Baby Bears S1E

Streaming October 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Streaming October 11

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Streaming October 15

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022

Streaming October 17

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 18

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

Streaming October 19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

Streaming October 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Streaming October 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

Streaming October 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

Streaming October 26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 28

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Streaming October 30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Keep scrolling to see everything leaving HBO Max in October.

What’s leaving HBO Max in October 2022

Leaving October 6

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021

Leaving October 7

The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)

Leaving October 14

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving October 18

The Price of Freedom, 2021

Leaving October 19

Annabelle: Creation, 2017

Leaving October 25

The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving October 31

28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)

28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)

71, 2014 (HBO)

A Cry in the Dark, 1988

All My Life, 2020

America, America, 1963

American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

Angels and Demons, 2009

Angels in the Outfield, 1994

Anger Management, 2003

Assassins, 2014

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version

Blood on the Moon

Blood Ties, 2013

Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Breaking Away, 1979

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004

Capote, 2005

Captain Blood, 1935

Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2

Chateau Vato, 2020

Coma, 1978

Crossing Delancey, 1988

David Copperfield, 1935

De Lo Mio, 2019

Deception, 2008

Domino, 2019

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970

Equilibrium, 2002

Evolution, 2001

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011

Father of the Bride, 1950

Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Good News, 1947

Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969

Guess Who, 2005

Half Brothers, 2020

Hall Pass, 2011

Happily N’Ever After, 2006

Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991

High Fidelity, 2000

Hooper, 1978

Hostel, 2005

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

Ice Station Zebra, 1968

Igby Goes Down, 2002

Inside Amy Schumer

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Key & Peele

Key Largo 1948

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Little Women, 1994

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011

Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

My Favorite Year, 1982

Nathan For You

Night Moves, 1975

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Now, Voyager, 1942

On the Town, 1949

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)

Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)

Protocol, 1984

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reno 911!

Room for One More, 1952

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Speedway, 1968

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

The Assignment, 2016

The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The Command, 2018

The Confirmation, 2016

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Dark Half, 1993

The Devil’s Reject, 2005

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985

The Final Cut, 2004

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Hunger, 1983

The Legend of the Zorro, 2005

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933

The Notebook, 2004

The Pact, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Public Enemy, 1931

The Purge, 2013 (HBO)

The Replacements, 2000

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Switch, 2010

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

The Wolverine, 2013

Thelma & Louise, 1991

This is Elvis, 1981

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

War, 2007

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991

William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994

Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)

That’s everything you need to know about what’s new on HBO Max in October. Keep scrolling for all the library additions and subtractions in September.

What’s new on HBO Max in September 2022

Streaming September 1

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

Streaming September 2

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

Streaming September 3

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Streaming September 4

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Streaming September 5

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

Streaming September 7

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5

Streaming September 9

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1

Streaming September 10

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Streaming September 12

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Streaming September 14

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Streaming September 15

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

Streaming September 16

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Streaming September 17

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

Streaming September 21

Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

Streaming September 22

The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Streaming September 23

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Streaming September 28

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Streaming September 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Streaming September 30

Bing, Season 1C

Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Magnolia Content

The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special

The Craftsman, Season 1

The Established Home, Season 1

Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2

Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1

Growing Floret, Season 1

Homegrown, Seasons 1-2

In with the Old, Season 1

Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2

The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2

The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go, Seasons 1-2

Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2

What’s leaving HBO Max in September 2022

Leaving September 4

Meet the Patels, 2014

Leaving September 5

Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022

Leaving September 8

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Leaving September 9

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

Leaving September 11

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving September 14

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016

Leaving September 16

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving September 17

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving September 20

American Sniper, 2014

Leaving September 24

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving September 30

3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998

3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adaptation., 2002

American History X, 1988

An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Beef, 2020 (HBO)

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010 (HBO)

Bundle of Joy, 1956

Buried, 2010

Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991

Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Dark Passage, 1947

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010

Double Trouble, 1967

El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

Emma, 1996

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001

Fired Up!, 2009

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

Genius, 2016 (HBO)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Giant, 1956

Girl Happy, 1965

Girls, Interrupted, 1999

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)

Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)

How Do You Know, 2010

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

It Could Happen to You, 1994

It Happpened at the World’s Fair, 1963

J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Last Night, 2011 (HBO)

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011

Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011

Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011

Lords of Dogtown

M*A*S*H, 1970

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006

Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)

Mary Reilly, 1996

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Next, 2007 (HBO)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, 2008

Nobody’s Fool, 1994

Period of Adjustment, 1962

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Purple Rain, 1984

Radio Flyer, 1992

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scary Movie, 2000

Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Soul Surder, 2011

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Spinout, 1966

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Strike Up the Band, 1940

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girl, 1946

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Pirate, 1948

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Ultraviolet, 2006

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018

Whiplash, 2015

Who’s Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Zookeeper, 2011

That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in September 2022.