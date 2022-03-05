New Doctor Strange 2 toy spoils another exciting multiverse cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is two months away, which means the final marketing push is approaching fast. That will include the release of additional merchandise. Speaking of which, yet another Doctor Strange 2 toy leak has arrived, teasing another exciting cameo surprise for the movie.

The cameo possibilities are the reason why Multiverse of Madness is the most talked-about MCU project right now. For months, we saw a constant barrage of Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks that detailed all sorts of characters that might appear in the movie. Most of them will be Avengers variants from the multiverse that our Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will interact with. But there’s another type of cameo that the new toy reminds us of. Before we explain, I will remind you that big spoilers might follow below.

The Multiverse of Madness cameos

Before we look at the new Doctor Strange 2 toy, we’ll have to remind you that there are two types of cameos that you’ll want to look out for in the movie. First of all, we have the Marvel characters that will have short appearances as Strange explores the multiverse.

Marvel confirmed, or heavily implied, that characters like Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) will show up in the movie. And that’s likely just the tip of the iceberg. Think Deadpool, Wolverine, Mister Fantastic, and other X-Men.

But we’ll also see variants of the main Doctor Strange 2 characters in the film. We’ll have different Doctor Strange variants in the movie in addition to the variant that hails from the primary MCU continuity. The same goes for Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

So far, we’ve identified three Doctor Strange variants. There’s the primary Strange who will help America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) help the multiverse. Then we have the evil Doctor Strange that we saw from the first trailer. That’s the Strange that Marvel uses to deceive the audience and make us believe that he’s the villain.

Finally, there’s Defender Strange that appears clearly in the second trailer. This is the variant that has long hair. And the variant that might die early in the movie, only for primary Strange to astral-project himself into his body in the final act. That’s why we’re not counting zombie Strange as a separate variant for now.

The new Doctor Strange 2 toy

This brings us to the fourth Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. That’s the Supreme Strange, whose Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop is available online. That’s the toy leak that gives us the name of another important Strange variant from the multiverse.

As The Direct notes, this is the Strange variant with no facial hair. Moreover, the Supreme Strange outfit is very similar to the Strange statue we see in the movie (top image).

Primary Doctor Strange looks at the statue, and we think we know why. This might be the reality where Doctor Strange sacrificed himself to beat Thanos (Josh Brolin). And the reality where Mordo is Sorcerer Supreme and a member of the Illuminati. Put differently, Doctor Strange might be looking at the statue just before he’s imprisoned.

Supreme Strange is not to be confused with Doctor Strange Supreme. That’s the evil Strange from What If…? who redeemed himself by the end of the show, but not before destroying his own reality. And yes, there’s a Funko Pop toy available for Doctor Strange Supreme based on What If…?.

Will we see Supreme Strange in action in Multiverse of Madness? We can only hope so. We’ll have to wait until May 6th, when Doctor Strange 2 premieres. Until then, you’ll be able to get your hands on the new toy seen above.