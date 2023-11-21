New Apple holiday ad was shot on iPhone 15 and edited on MacBook Air

Today, Apple shared its new Fuzzy Feelings holiday ad, which uses stop-motion to tell a holiday story. As it’s been doing over the past few months, the company’s videos have been shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max – and this time, it hasn’t been any different.

This heartwarming ad shows the story of a woman who loves creating stop-motion videos of an older man in the most tragicomic situations. In the video, we learn that this older man is, in fact, her boss, which makes her life miserable.

But as the holiday season approaches, she starts seeing him with other eyes. This holiday ad becomes extra special thanks to George Harrison’s Isn’t It a Pity song in the background. Here’s how Apple describes this ad:

“Creativity has the power to change how we see each other and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference. You make the holidays. Stop-motion was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Then, in another video, Apple shares the behind-the-scenes process of this holiday ad shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on the 15-inch MacBook Air.

“Shrunken snowplow. Minuscule suit buttons. Tiny irons. A whole lot of heart. Here’s how iPhone 15 Pro Max captured every stop-motion surprise in the holiday short film from Apple,” reads the video description.

The creator behind this ad was Anna Mantzaris, a filmmaker commissioned by Apple to create this holiday ad. She tells a bit more about her processor of making this short film:

“I feel like stop-motion is like my language. For me, that gives me a lot of freedom in how I can tell a story. This was my first time shooting on an iPhone, and it’s been really interesting to see what it could do! I was very happily surprised that it could actually shoot in 48MP and it would shoot RAW files. It’s important to have because you want to capture all of the details of the sets, and it’s quite cool that it’s possible on your phone,” she says. “So, on set, we were using a MacBook Air and the Dragonframe software. That is the way I always work and shoot my films, so the phone was able to work with our usual process. It’s been a pleasure working with Apple to bring this film to life.”

BGR will keep sharing the latest ads by Apple. Below, you can learn more about how the company shot an entire keynote with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.