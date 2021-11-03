Netflix’s new horror movie was written by a bot, and you have to watch it

At the beginning of October, Netflix released a new horror movie that fans of the genre will want to check out. The kicker? It was written entirely by a bot.

The act of having bots write things isn’t a new idea, and we’ve already seen some people like Keaton Patti releasing full-blown books of silly stuff written by bots after they were forced to read and watch thousands of hours of content. Now, though, Patti has teamed up with Netflix to release a mini-horror movie called Mr. Puzzles Wants You to Be Less Alive.

Netflix horror movie made by bots is as bad as you’d think

The title of the movie sounds about as silly as the actual contents contained within. Altogether it runs for around four and a half minutes, and there’s a lot to digest in that timeframe. Netflix and Patti say that they made the bot watch over 400,000 hours of horror movies, and some of the movies it watched are pretty evident throughout the video.

As noted, this isn’t the first time that a bot has been forced to write something. Back in 2020, Patti released a book titled I Forced a Bot to Write this Book: A.I. Meets B.S. Patti originally released the book in November of 2020, and it’s still available on many storefronts, including Amazon.

Much like the book, Patti and Netflix let the bot digest content similar to what they wanted it to write and then released it upon a blank document to see what it would come up with. The result is pretty terrible, though hilarious at times.

The movie itself feels like a mix of a lot of horror movies, including Saw, Jennifer’s Body, and just about every horror trope you can think of—including the detective that suffers from a drinking problem. If you’re looking for a good post-Halloween laugh, we definitely recommend checking it out. It’s a whale of a time.

