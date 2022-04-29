Netflix’s new #1 movie is so steamy it should be rated X

The Netflix original movie 365 days — which just got a sequel on the platform, the newly released 365 Days: This Day — is as good an example as any of the streamer’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink content strategy.

If you consider that Netflix is aiming to be The Everything Streamer (which means crappy reality shows, prestige dramas, comedy standup specials, kids shows, big-budget movies — really, anything and everything you can think of) then it should come as no surprise that the platform also hosts titles that are just barely this side of porn. In the latter category is where you’ll find a movie like the steamy 365 Days. As well as its new sequel, now streaming on Netflix.

365 Days: This Day is now on Netflix

The original was an erotic thriller with a ton of graphic sex scenes. Which — yeah, that’s probably what turned it into a Top 10 Netflix hit in more than 90 countries.

This time, according to the streamer’s summary for the sequel, “Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

Netflix says the film is loosely based on the 365 Days book trilogy by Blanka Lipinska. Fittingly, Lipinska also co-wrote the script with Mojca Tirs and Tomasz Mandes.

Rotten Tomatoes reviews

I’m sure Netflix has this data, but based on the available reviews thus far from both critics and fans, this strikes me as one of those Netflix titles where there’s a lot of fast-forwarding to … certain things.

Nobody seems to be watching this for the plot, in other words. Accordingly, the film currently has a 0 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 6 reviews thus far). And a nearly-as-bad 21 percent score from audiences on the review aggregation site.

“365 Days: This Day is barely a movie,” a RogerEbert.com reviewer laments. “It’s the emotionally bankrupt id of late capitalism, a braindead miasma of choreographed sex.” Ouch. Well, unless a collection of sex scenes strung together under the pretense of offering a movie is your idea of a worthwhile streaming binge, that is.

“Piping hot trash.”

That’s how Variety excoriated the film. And lest you think we’re exaggerating some of this? The folks at Decider had this to say about 365 Days: This Day: “If you like your sex scenes served with a healthy dose of absurdity and a pinch of “holy s**t, are these actors actually doing it?!?”, then 365 Days: This Day delivers.”

Who knows, maybe borderline-porn will be the thing that turns Netflix’s currently floundering ship of state around (which subscribers are abandoning en masse). This is what Netflix wants you to stop sharing passwords in order to pay for.

365 days: this day, you disappointed me. It was literally 90% sex scenes w/ 10% plot. and idek what that 10% was? pic.twitter.com/FCMqR4iB5A — e v i e (@eevilynee) April 27, 2022

