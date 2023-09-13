Netflix’s DROP 01 event features early looks at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the Castlevania spinoff, and more

Over the years, Netflix’s slate of original animated programming has grown exponentially, and later this month, the streamer is dedicating an event to those shows. On September 27, Netflix will stream its first DROP 01 virtual showcase live on Twitch, YouTube, and Tudum.com. Netflix says the stream will feature a screening of the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne, as well as sneak peeks of other shows and surprise announcements.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a spinoff of the Netflix Castlevania series, premiering on September 28. The series will adapt the stories of the Castlevania games Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night. If you simply can’t wait that long, you can get a head start by tuning in to DROP 01 on the 27th. Here’s a trailer promoting the animation-centric event:

In addition to Castlevania: Nocturne, the event will also include early looks at upcoming originals like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, PLUTO, and Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Netflix also mentions “surprises that you won’t want to miss,” so it sounds like we should expect a few unannounced shows to debut at DROP 01 as well.

The Castlevania anime is one of Netflix’s best originals, full stop, and if you haven’t seen it, you should give it a whirl before the spinoff arrives this month. In fact, many of Netflix’s most beloved originals are cartoons, from BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth to Arcane and Hilda. Centering a showcase around animation is a great idea from the streamer.

The DROP 01 virtual showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27, and will last about 90 minutes. If you want to watch live, the showcase will stream on Twitch, on YouTube, and at tudum.com/drop01.