Netflix viewers are loving this thriller with two of the biggest action stars of all time

While Netflix has something for everyone, there are a few genres where the streaming service really shines. If you’re looking for buzzy, salacious reality shows, young adult fantasy series, or forgotten action thrillers, your cup overfloweth. To wit, Netflix subscribers have been flocking to Escape Plan ever since it joined the streaming library last week.

If you have never heard of Escape Plan, join the club. This 2013 thriller stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger as two inmates in the most secure prison in existence. Ray Breslin (Stallone) is the founder of a security firm and famed escape artist who ends up recruiting Emil Rottmayer (Schwarzenegger) to help him escape when a plan goes awry.

With a 50% score from critics and 55% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, you shouldn’t turn this one expecting a cinematic masterpiece. That said, you know what you’re getting into when you watch a mid-2010s action movie starring these two.

“As implausible macho nonsense goes, it’s surprisingly good,” remarked Metro’s Larushka Ivan-Zadeh. “As Hollywood vehicles for aging action stars go, it’s at least serviceable. Of course it’s ridiculous, but what else would you expect?” wrote Tom Long for Detroit News.

If these kinds of schlocky, over-the-top action flicks are in your wheelhouse, I’ve got great news. There have actually been three Escape Plan movies in all, the second and third of which feature Stallone alongside Dave Bautista. Escape Plan 2: Hades has a wicked 7% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Escape Plan: The Extractors kicked it up a notch to 25%. Both are currently streaming on Netflix alongside the original, if the first just isn’t enough for you.