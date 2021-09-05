Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 5th

An incredibly busy month chock full of new Netflix originals continues this week. Some of the biggest Netflix releases for the week of September 5th include the third season of the popular reality show The Circle, the sixth and final season of Lucifer, and an action movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead called Kate. All in all, this has to be one of Netflix’s best weeks of 2021.

Scroll down to check out all the Netflix releases coming and going the week of September 5th.

Netflix Releases | Week of September 5th

Monday, September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 1 & 2 premiere Sept. 6.



Tuesday, September 7th

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧 The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES ON THE VERGE, written by the heartwarming words of Julie Delpy (2 DAY IN PARIS, BEFORE SUNRISE), brings us a comedy set in the crazy world of LA. We dive into the lives of four women that are ON THE VERGE.

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The final film in the five-part docuseries event from the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY. Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Untold: Breaking Point tells the story of Mardy Fish as he rose to be the number one ranked American male tennis player while facing mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court.



Wednesday, September 8th

The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) A fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize.

Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪 After finding refuge deep underground, the passengers contend with a flurry of new crises — and rising tensions with their military hosts.

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪 Vinterviken is set in Stockholm and focuses on the love story between Elisabeth and John-John. The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class.



Thursday, September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷 This documentary follows a police chief and a murder victim’s mother in their unflagging efforts to find and prosecute a serial killer in 1990s Paris.



Friday, September 10th

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪 When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free.

Kate — NETFLIX FILM Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America’s top welding legends. Hosted by Jo Koy, over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵 As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure!

Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪 A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen — and unrelenting — hunter.

Netflix Departures | Week of September 5th

Monday, September 6th

Midnight Special

Tuesday, September 7th

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Saturday, September 11th

Turbo

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of September 5th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix in September.