Movies

New on Netflix in September 2021: Everything coming and going

August 25th, 2021 at 1:49 PM
By
Netflix September 2021

It’s another huge month for Netflix as we enter the home stretch of the year. In September 2021, Netflix will drop the first batch of episodes from Money Heist Part 5, the real last season of Lucifer, the third seasons of The Circle and Sex Education, and a brand new season of Nailed It! And those are just the original series. We’re also getting big movies, like Kate and Afterlife of the Party.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in September 2021 below, but we’ve also put together a list of Netflix’s best content that we update every month with all the top additions to the library.

Netflix September 2021 release schedule:

Streaming September 1st

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Barbie Big City Big Dreams
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • The Blue Lagoon (1980)
  • Chappie
  • Clear and Present Danger
  • Cliffhanger
  • Cold Mountain
  • Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
  • Dear John
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Freedom Writers
  • Green Lantern
  • House Party
  • House Party 2
  • House Party 3
  • How to Be a Cowboy NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Interview
  • Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
  • Labyrinth
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
  • Mars Attacks!
  • Marshall
  • Mystery Men
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Open Season 2
  • Rhyme & Reason
  • School of Rock
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

  • Dark Skies

Streaming September 20th

  • Grown Ups

Streaming September 21st

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

  • Je Suis Karl NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 29th

Streaming September 30th

Streaming Late September

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2021:

Leaving September 3rd

  • Kicking and Screaming

Leaving September 6th

  • Midnight Special

Leaving September 7th

  • Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving September 11th

  • Turbo

Leaving September 12th

  • I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving September 14th

  • Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving September 15th

  • Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
  • As Above, So Below
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving September 16th

  • Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 18th

  • Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving September 26th

  • The Grandmaster

Leaving September 30th

  • Air Force One
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Boogie Nights
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Evil: Season 1
  • Fools Rush In
  • Insidious
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • No Strings Attached
  • The Pianist
  • Prom Night
  • The Queen
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
  • Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
  • Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
  • The Unicorn: Season 1
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September 2021. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

