New on Netflix in September 2021: Everything coming and going

It’s another huge month for Netflix as we enter the home stretch of the year. In September 2021, Netflix will drop the first batch of episodes from Money Heist Part 5, the real last season of Lucifer, the third seasons of The Circle and Sex Education, and a brand new season of Nailed It! And those are just the original series. We’re also getting big movies, like Kate and Afterlife of the Party.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in September 2021 below, but we’ve also put together a list of Netflix’s best content that we update every month with all the top additions to the library.

Today's Top Deal

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix September 2021 release schedule :

Streaming September 1st

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 13th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

Dark Skies

Streaming September 20th

Grown Ups

Streaming September 21st

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 29th

The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming September 30th

Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷

Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

The Phantom

Streaming Late September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2021:

Leaving September 3rd

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving September 6th

Midnight Special

Leaving September 7th

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving September 11th

Turbo

Leaving September 12th

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving September 14th

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving September 15th

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving September 16th

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 18th

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving September 26th

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 30th

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September 2021. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.