New on Netflix in September 2021: Everything coming and going

It’s another huge month for Netflix as we enter the home stretch of the year. In September 2021, Netflix will drop the first batch of episodes from Money Heist Part 5, the real last season of Lucifer, the third seasons of The Circle and Sex Education, and a brand new season of Nailed It! And those are just the original series. We’re also getting big movies, like Kate and Afterlife of the Party.
Netflix September 2021 release schedule:
Streaming September 1st
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Interview
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Streaming September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Final Account
- Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 3rd
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7th
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8th
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
Streaming September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
Streaming September 10th
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Streaming September 13th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 14th
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 15th
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Streaming September 16th
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming September 19th
- Dark Skies
Streaming September 20th
- Grown Ups
Streaming September 21st
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺
Streaming September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 24th
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
Streaming September 28th
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming September 29th
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming September 30th
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- The Phantom
Streaming Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Baki Hanma — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Bangkok Breaking — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Kota Factory: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2021:
Leaving September 3rd
- Kicking and Screaming
Leaving September 6th
- Midnight Special
Leaving September 7th
- Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving September 11th
- Turbo
Leaving September 12th
- I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving September 14th
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving September 15th
- Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
- As Above, So Below
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving September 16th
- Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving September 18th
- Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving September 26th
- The Grandmaster
Leaving September 30th
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Boogie Nights
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Evil: Season 1
- Fools Rush In
- Insidious
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part II
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- No Strings Attached
- The Pianist
- Prom Night
- The Queen
- Star Trek
- Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
- Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
- Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
- The Unicorn: Season 1
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September 2021. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.