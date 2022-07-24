Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 24th

The high-profile releases have slowed down a touch for the week of July 24th, but Netflix still has plenty of new content for subscribers. Those that haven’t canceled, anyway. Leading the charge is Neil Patrick Harris in the rom-com series Uncoupled, which is about a New York City real estate lawyer looking for love after his long-term boyfriend moves out.

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix from July 24th to July 30th.

Netflix Releases | Week of July 24th

Streaming July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse of delightful mini-worlds and irresistible kitty characters returns for a new season.



Streaming July 26th

August: Osage County

DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Embark on a cultural journey into street food across America. After previous seasons shot in Asia and Latin America, the series travels to the U.S. to visit Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Oahu. Along the way, we’ll discover the stories of the people who create flavorful, unforgettable dishes.



Streaming July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES As Shawn revs up business for the garage, Mark and the rest of the crew work on a variety of projects, including a ’57 Chevy and a rare Lincoln Zephyr.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw dropping multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This new documentary series chronicles a mother’s crusade against a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub.

Pipa 🇦🇷– NETFLIX FILM Living a secluded life in a small Argentinian town, former investigator Manuela Pipa Pelari is suddenly forced to face secrets from her past.

Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES As Elite Way School starts a new term, a familiar enemy — a secret society called the Lodge — threatens to crash the musical hopes of the first-years.



Streaming July 28th

A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM When he sets out to save his mother’s salon, a man discovers some unexpected talents of his own.

Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families’ pasts.

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive.

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY Oggy is back with a big surprise in tow: Piya the elephant, the 7-year-old daughter of his Indian friends.



Streaming July 29th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this “Case Closed” spinoff.

The Entitled 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.

Fanático 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES After Spain’s biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, a fan seizes the chance to escape his mundane life by adopting his idol’s.

Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s.



Netflix Departures | Week of July 24th

Leaving July 25th

Banana Split

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of July 24th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.