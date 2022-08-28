Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 28

The week of August 28 also happens to be the week that the calendar flips to September, which means a ton of licensed movies are coming to Netflix. The list includes A Clockwork Orange, Clueless, Despicable Me, and the Austin Powers trilogy.

There are also some intriguing originals coming to Netflix this week, such as the romantic comedy Love in the Villa and the freaky psychological thriller Devil in Ohio, which stars Emily Deschanel, who you probably know from her time on Bones.

Scroll down to see the new releases on Netflix from August 28 to September 3.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 28

Streaming August 29th

Under Her Control 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.

Mighty Express: Season 7 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX FAMILY Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains raise the rails for more thrilling deliveries, special missions and lighthearted lessons on the track.

Streaming August 30th

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY While serving hard time for murder, inmates recount their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives — including their own.

🇬🇧 Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) In the summer of 2007, news broke that an NBA referee was being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis. That referee was Tim Donaghy and the story didn’t just start and end with him, but wound its way from the small town bookies of the Philadelphia suburbs to lining the pockets of the notorious New York crime families and worldwide sports gambling underworld. For the first time, all three co-conspirators discuss their involvement and, unsurprisingly, their stories don’t all line-up. Featuring revealing sit-down interviews with Tim Donaghy, Tommy Martino, Jimmy “The Sheep” Battista plus FBI agent Phil Scala, Donaghy’s lawyer John Lauro, Donaghy’s ex-wife Kim Strupp Donaghy, and more. Directed by David Terry Fine.

Streaming August 31st

Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This docuseries depths into the past and present of America, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico.

🇲🇽 Family Secrets 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX SERIES A couple’s wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.

🇵🇱 I Came By 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FILM A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement — triggering events that put his loved ones in danger.

Streaming September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes.

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.

This Is 40

Streaming September 2

Streaming September 3

Little Women 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.



Keep scrolling to see all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix this week.

Netflix Departures | Week of August 28

Leaving August 30th

In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31st

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

Leaving September 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 2

Freaks

Leaving September 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of August 28. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.