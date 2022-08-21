Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 21

Prepare to laugh along with the new releases on Netflix for the week of August 21. If you’re in the mood for unscripted hijinks, check out Chad and JT Go Deep on Tuesday for pranks galore. If you’d rather watch a scripted comedy, Me Time has a loaded cast that includes Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Scroll down to see everything coming and going on Netflix from August 21 to August 27.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 21

Sunday, August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

Tuesday, August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series.

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the “And 1 Mixtape Tour” took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way. “The Rise and Fall of AND1” traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head. AND1 co-founders along with streetball legends The Professor, Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Main Event, Shane the Dribbling Machine and more reflect on their experience and the brand’s journey.

(New episodes weekly)

Wednesday, August 24

Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in this family series inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey.”

Mo — NETFLIX SERIES In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family.

Queer Eye: Brazil 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES The uplifting makeover series hits Brazil with a new Fab Five and more courageous journeys of transformation — along with lots of tears and laughs.

🇧🇷 Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY He’s the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run – and invited a film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he was pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world.

🇬🇧 Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks.

Watch Out, We’re Mad 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM In this reboot of the 1970s Bud Spencer and Terence Hill film, two brothers estranged for 25 years reunite to reclaim their father’s beloved dune buggy.

🇮🇹

Thursday, August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

History 101: Season 2 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The bite-size history lessons return, this time to investigate psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers and even bottled water.

🇬🇧 Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME Cuddly bear Rilakkuma and his lovable friends have a day full of adventure at a sweets-themed amusement park that’s about to close its doors forever.

🇯🇵 That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.



Friday, August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES Legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers build the world’s baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable.

Loving Adults 🇩🇰 — NETFLIX FILM The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband’s affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want.

🇩🇰 Ludik 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border.

🇿🇦 Me Time — NETFLIX FILM When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX FILM In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring.

🇰🇷

Keep scrolling to see all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix this week.

Netflix Departures | Week of August 21

Tuesday, August 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Wednesday, August 24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Thursday, August 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Saturday, August 27

Wind River

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of August 21. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.