Netflix released over 1,000 TV episodes in the last three months

Do you ever feel like Netflix releases more shows and movies than anyone could ever hope to keep up with? That’s probably because it does. According to a recent report from the Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson (via Variety), Netflix launched 1,026 original episodes of television in the third quarter of 2022, breaking its own record.
No other streaming service even came close. Amazon’s Prime Video, the second most prolific streamer, released 223 episodes of TV over the same three-month period. Hulu released 194, Disney Plus released 140, and HBO Max released just 114.
Keep in mind that these tallies only included original content. Licensed shows such as In The Dark, Dynasty, and Intervention don’t count. Netflix released 159 original shows from July 1 to September 30 this year. That’s 16 more originals than the streamer’s previous record of 143, which came in Q4 of 2021. Netflix is flooding the zone like never before.
There are many potential explanations for the explosion of output from Netflix. One is that a number of shows suffered delays due to the pandemic and would have arrived much earlier. Netflix also lost over 1 million subscribers in Q2, which was actually fewer than anticipated. The content flood might be an attempt to keep subscribers from leaving.
Here’s what MoffettNathanson said in its Q3 SVOD Tracker report:
Streaming’s penetration of American households has hit maturity, as has nearly every individual service except for the newest entrants of Peacock and Paramount+. Streaming services are no longer vying to add customers new to streaming, but rather to add (and keep) customers already within the streaming ecosystem.
Chances are that you’ve only heard of a fraction of the shows Netflix released in the last quarter. Here is the complete list if you want to check and see:
Netflix original shows released in July 2022
- Alba
- Alchemy of Souls
- Another Self
- Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute
- Backstreet Rookie
- Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2)
- Big Timber (Season 2)
- Blown Away (Season 3)
- Boo, Bitch
- Capitani (Season 2)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4)
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
- Change Days (Season 2)
- Control Z (Season 3)
- Country Queen
- Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time
- DI4RIES
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Fanático
- Forged in Fire (Season 8)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5)
- How to Build a Sex Room
- How to Change Your Mind
- Hurts Like Hell
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5)
- Keep Breathing
- King of Stonks
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Lego Ninjago (Season 5)
- Married at First Sight (Season 11)
- Mom, Don’t Do That!
- My Unfamiliar Family
- No Regrets in Life
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
- Oh My Baby
- Pororo & Fairy Tales
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
- Remarriage & Desires
- Resident Evil
- Ride on Time (Season 4)
- Sintonia (Season 3)
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read)
- Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)
- Street Food: USA
- Sunny Bunnies (Seasons 5-6)
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)
- The Flash (Season 8)
- The House of Dark Secrets
- The Longest Night
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
- Uncle From Another World
- Uncoupled
- Virgin River (Season 4)
Netflix original shows released in August 2022
- A Clean Sweep
- A Model Family
- Ancient Aliens (Season 4)
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)
- Big Tree City
- Cafe Minamdang
- Chad and JT Go Deep
- Change Days
- Club América vs Club América
- Deepa & Anoop
- Delhi Crime (Season 2)
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
- Echoes
- Endless Night
- Family Secrets
- Glow Up: The Next Make-Up Star (Season 4)
- Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)
- High Heat
- History 101 (Season 2)
- I Am a Killer (Season 3)
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)
- Instant Dream Home
- Iron Chef Brazil
- Junior Baking Show (Season 6)
- Kakegurui Twin
- Kleo
- Lady Tamara
- Locke & Key (Season 3)
- Ludik
- Mighty Express (Season 7)
- Mo
- Never Give Up
- Never Have I Ever (Season 3)
- Partner Track
- Pawn Stars (Season 13)
- Polly Pocket (Season 6)
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Riverdale (Season 6)
- School Tales the Series
- Selling the OC
- Super Giant Brothers
- Superbro (Seasons 1-2)
- Team Zenko Go (Season 2
- Tekken: Bloodline
- The Cuphead Show! (Season 2)
- The Girl in the Mirror
- The Sandman
- Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)
- Under Fire
- Unsuspicious
Netflix original shows released in September 2022
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3)
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2)
- Bee and Puppycat
- Buy My House
- Call the Midwife (Season 11)
- Chef’s Table: Pizza
- Cobra Kai (Season 5)
- Cocomelon (Season 6)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Dated & Related
- Designing Miami
- Devil in Ohio
- Diary of a Gigolo
- Dogs in Space (Season 2)
- Dynasty (Season 5)
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Entrapped
- Fakes
- Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
- Floor Is Lava (Season 3)
- Flower of Evil
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna
- Go, Dog. Go! (Season 3)
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- Heartbreak High
- Human Playground
- I Survived a Crime
- In the Dark (Season 4)
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6)
- Intervention (Season 21)
- Iron Chef: Mexico
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2)
- Karma’s World (Season 4)
- Little Women
- LOL House of Surprises
- Love Between Fairy and Devil
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2)
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)
- Narco-Saints
- Off the Hook
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Only For Love
- Phantom Pups
- Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2)
- Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)
- Santo
- Sins of Our Mother
- Snabba Cash (Season 2)
- Story Time Book: Read-Along
- Terim
- Thai Cave Rescue
- The Brave Ones
- The Empress
- The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)
- The Girls at the Back
- The Great British Baking Show (Collection 10 / Season 3)
- The Imperfects
- The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team (Season 3)
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Season 3)
- The Wiggles’ World
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)
- Who Likes My Follower?
- You’re Nothing Special
