Netflix released over 1,000 TV episodes in the last three months

Do you ever feel like Netflix releases more shows and movies than anyone could ever hope to keep up with? That’s probably because it does. According to a recent report from the Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson (via Variety), Netflix launched 1,026 original episodes of television in the third quarter of 2022, breaking its own record.

No other streaming service even came close. Amazon’s Prime Video, the second most prolific streamer, released 223 episodes of TV over the same three-month period. Hulu released 194, Disney Plus released 140, and HBO Max released just 114.

Keep in mind that these tallies only included original content. Licensed shows such as In The Dark, Dynasty, and Intervention don’t count. Netflix released 159 original shows from July 1 to September 30 this year. That’s 16 more originals than the streamer’s previous record of 143, which came in Q4 of 2021. Netflix is flooding the zone like never before.

There are many potential explanations for the explosion of output from Netflix. One is that a number of shows suffered delays due to the pandemic and would have arrived much earlier. Netflix also lost over 1 million subscribers in Q2, which was actually fewer than anticipated. The content flood might be an attempt to keep subscribers from leaving.

Here’s what MoffettNathanson said in its Q3 SVOD Tracker report:

Streaming’s penetration of American households has hit maturity, as has nearly every individual service except for the newest entrants of Peacock and Paramount+. Streaming services are no longer vying to add customers new to streaming, but rather to add (and keep) customers already within the streaming ecosystem.

Chances are that you’ve only heard of a fraction of the shows Netflix released in the last quarter. Here is the complete list if you want to check and see:

Netflix original shows released in July 2022

Alba

Alchemy of Souls

Another Self

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute

Backstreet Rookie

Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2)

Big Timber (Season 2)

Blown Away (Season 3)

Boo, Bitch

Capitani (Season 2)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4)

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time

Change Days (Season 2)

Control Z (Season 3)

Country Queen

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

DI4RIES

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Fanático

Forged in Fire (Season 8)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5)

How to Build a Sex Room

How to Change Your Mind

Hurts Like Hell

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5)

Keep Breathing

King of Stonks

Komi Can’t Communicate

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Lego Ninjago (Season 5)

Married at First Sight (Season 11)

Mom, Don’t Do That!

My Unfamiliar Family

No Regrets in Life

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

Oh My Baby

Pororo & Fairy Tales

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Remarriage & Desires

Resident Evil

Ride on Time (Season 4)

Sintonia (Season 3)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read)

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)

Street Food: USA

Sunny Bunnies (Seasons 5-6)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)

The Flash (Season 8)

The House of Dark Secrets

The Longest Night

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

Uncle From Another World

Uncoupled

Virgin River (Season 4)

Netflix original shows released in August 2022

A Clean Sweep

A Model Family

Ancient Aliens (Season 4)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)

Big Tree City

Cafe Minamdang

Chad and JT Go Deep

Change Days

Club América vs Club América

Deepa & Anoop

Delhi Crime (Season 2)

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Echoes

Endless Night

Family Secrets

Glow Up: The Next Make-Up Star (Season 4)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)

High Heat

History 101 (Season 2)

I Am a Killer (Season 3)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Junior Baking Show (Season 6)

Kakegurui Twin

Kleo

Lady Tamara

Locke & Key (Season 3)

Ludik

Mighty Express (Season 7)

Mo

Never Give Up

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

Partner Track

Pawn Stars (Season 13)

Polly Pocket (Season 6)

Queer Eye: Brazil

Riverdale (Season 6)

School Tales the Series

Selling the OC

Super Giant Brothers

Superbro (Seasons 1-2)

Team Zenko Go (Season 2

Tekken: Bloodline

The Cuphead Show! (Season 2)

The Girl in the Mirror

The Sandman

Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)

Under Fire

Unsuspicious

Netflix original shows released in September 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3)

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2)

Bee and Puppycat

Buy My House

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Cocomelon (Season 6)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dated & Related

Designing Miami

Devil in Ohio

Diary of a Gigolo

Dogs in Space (Season 2)

Dynasty (Season 5)

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Entrapped

Fakes

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

Floor Is Lava (Season 3)

Flower of Evil

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 3)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

Heartbreak High

Human Playground

I Survived a Crime

In the Dark (Season 4)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6)

Intervention (Season 21)

Iron Chef: Mexico

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2)

Karma’s World (Season 4)

Little Women

LOL House of Surprises

Love Between Fairy and Devil

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)

Narco-Saints

Off the Hook

Once Upon a Small Town

Only For Love

Phantom Pups

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2)

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)

Santo

Sins of Our Mother

Snabba Cash (Season 2)

Story Time Book: Read-Along

Terim

Thai Cave Rescue

The Brave Ones

The Empress

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)

The Girls at the Back

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 10 / Season 3)

The Imperfects

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team (Season 3)

The Lørenskog Disappearance

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Season 3)

The Wiggles’ World

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)

Who Likes My Follower?

You’re Nothing Special

If you want to see everything coming to Netflix this month, visit our New on Netflix list.