By Zach Epstein
April 24th, 2021 at 12:04 PM

I really never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m sort of over Netflix right now. Truth be told, I would probably cancel my subscription at least for a while if not for the fact that so many family members use my login. We’ve seen plenty of news that suggests Netflix is about to crack down on password sharing. If and when it does, I can’t see myself sticking around for very long. The sad fact is that Netflix’s original content has been seriously lackluster so far in 2021. The problem actually started in late 2020, but a few truly epic releases like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton helped mask the issue.

Things have been a bit better in April and the release of Shadow and Bone season 1 on Friday could be massive. The Netflix May 2021 release list has a few gems on it as well, which is certainly good news. Wondering what Netflix has planned as far as new movies are concerned? Thankfully, we have even more good news on that front.

Netflix plans to add a whopping 65 new movies to its catalog over the course of the month in May 2021. That includes both original content and films from third-party studios — and there are some big releases on the calendar in May.

The action starts on May 1st with 35 different titles hitting Netflix that day alone. Highlights include fan favorites like the Back to the Future franchise, Mystic River, Scarface, The Land Before Time, The Pelican Brief, and Zombieland. Things slow down a bit after that, but there are definitely some big titles to look forward to, with Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead lined up as the most hotly anticipated release of the month.

Want to see what else is in store? Check out all 65 new movies coming to Netflix in May down below.

Streaming May 1st

  • Aliens Stole My Body
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Best of the Best
  • Dead Again in Tombstone
  • Due Date
  • Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Green Zone
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • JT LeRoy
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Mystic River
  • Never Back Down
  • Notting Hill
  • Open Season
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • S.M.A.R.T Chase
  • Scarface
  • SITTING IN LIMBO
  • Stargate
  • State of Play
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Pelican Brief
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Under Siege
  • Waist Deep
  • Your Highness
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno
  • Zombieland

Streaming May 4th

  • The Clovehitch Killer

Streaming May 5th

Streaming May 6th

  • Dead Man Down

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 8th

  • Sleepless

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

  • Layer Cake

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

  • Sleight

Streaming May 18th

Streaming May 19th

  • The Last Days
  • Sabotage 
  • Small Town Crime

Streaming May 20th

  • Hating Peter Tatchell
  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 25th

  • Home

Streaming May 26th

  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America NETFLIX FILM
  • Nail Bomber: Manhunt NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

Streaming May 31st

  • Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Coming Soon

  • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.