I really never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m sort of over Netflix right now. Truth be told, I would probably cancel my subscription at least for a while if not for the fact that so many family members use my login. We’ve seen plenty of news that suggests Netflix is about to crack down on password sharing. If and when it does, I can’t see myself sticking around for very long. The sad fact is that Netflix’s original content has been seriously lackluster so far in 2021. The problem actually started in late 2020, but a few truly epic releases like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton helped mask the issue.
Things have been a bit better in April and the release of Shadow and Bone season 1 on Friday could be massive. The Netflix May 2021 release list has a few gems on it as well, which is certainly good news. Wondering what Netflix has planned as far as new movies are concerned? Thankfully, we have even more good news on that front.
Netflix plans to add a whopping 65 new movies to its catalog over the course of the month in May 2021. That includes both original content and films from third-party studios — and there are some big releases on the calendar in May.
The action starts on May 1st with 35 different titles hitting Netflix that day alone. Highlights include fan favorites like the Back to the Future franchise, Mystic River, Scarface, The Land Before Time, The Pelican Brief, and Zombieland. Things slow down a bit after that, but there are definitely some big titles to look forward to, with Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead lined up as the most hotly anticipated release of the month.
Want to see what else is in store? Check out all 65 new movies coming to Netflix in May down below.
Streaming May 1st
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
Streaming May 4th
- The Clovehitch Killer
Streaming May 5th
- Framing John DeLorean
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 6th
- Dead Man Down
Streaming May 7th
Streaming May 8th
- Sleepless
Streaming May 11th
- Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
- Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽
- Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming May 13th
- Layer Cake
Streaming May 14th
- Ferry — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪
- I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦
- The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇹
- The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 16th
- Sleight
Streaming May 18th
- Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
Streaming May 19th
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
Streaming May 20th
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Streaming May 21st
- Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 25th
- Home
Streaming May 26th
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧
Streaming May 27th
- Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 31st
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Coming Soon
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
