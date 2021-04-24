I really never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m sort of over Netflix right now. Truth be told, I would probably cancel my subscription at least for a while if not for the fact that so many family members use my login. We’ve seen plenty of news that suggests Netflix is about to crack down on password sharing. If and when it does, I can’t see myself sticking around for very long. The sad fact is that Netflix’s original content has been seriously lackluster so far in 2021. The problem actually started in late 2020, but a few truly epic releases like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton helped mask the issue.

Things have been a bit better in April and the release of Shadow and Bone season 1 on Friday could be massive. The Netflix May 2021 release list has a few gems on it as well, which is certainly good news. Wondering what Netflix has planned as far as new movies are concerned? Thankfully, we have even more good news on that front.

Netflix plans to add a whopping 65 new movies to its catalog over the course of the month in May 2021. That includes both original content and films from third-party studios — and there are some big releases on the calendar in May.

The action starts on May 1st with 35 different titles hitting Netflix that day alone. Highlights include fan favorites like the Back to the Future franchise, Mystic River, Scarface, The Land Before Time, The Pelican Brief, and Zombieland. Things slow down a bit after that, but there are definitely some big titles to look forward to, with Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead lined up as the most hotly anticipated release of the month.

Want to see what else is in store? Check out all 65 new movies coming to Netflix in May down below.

Streaming May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Streaming May 4th

The Clovehitch Killer

Streaming May 5th

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 6th

Dead Man Down

Streaming May 7th

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 8th

Sleepless

Streaming May 11th

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Layer Cake

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

Sleight

Streaming May 18th

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Streaming May 19th

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Streaming May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Streaming May 21st

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 25th

Home

Streaming May 26th

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 31st

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Coming Soon

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

