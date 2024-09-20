Netflix is getting almost a dozen new shows and movies next week – this one is the can’t-miss

All it takes is one. Netflix often gets into sort of dry periods where the new week offers slim pickings as far as new releases go — specifically, with mostly things like new documentaries and an assortment of international titles on offer, the latter almost guaranteed to be ignored by mainstream American viewers. But, as I say, all it takes is one new release to grab your interest to keep the week from being a bust. And, luckily, there’s a very good one teed up that fits this bill next week; a rom-com, to be more specific.

I’ve previously described the upcoming Netflix release Nobody Wants This as the Veronica Mars–O.C. crossover of your dreams. That’s because the stars of this 10-episode, opposites-attract TV series from creator Erin Foster include Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the latter playing an unconventional rabbi who falls for Bell’s outspoken agnostic podcast host. “When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them.

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Sherry Cola as Ashley, and Justine Lupe as Morgan in “Nobody Wants This.” Image source: Adam Rose/Netflix

“But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

I dare you to not smile throughout the trailer below, which wears its heart on its sleeve but promises a feel-good, heartwarming series about love with insanely likable actors. Abandon hope, ye cynics who enter here. From my previous review of the show (which releases on Netflix on Sept. 26): “What I like about what Foster has created here is that the show doesn’t make any kind of grand statement about politics or religion or love.

“It’s two likable people realizing that their life might be better together, damn their obstacles and differences. Their realization is that love doesn’t have to be a Smiths song. It’s about contentment and slowing down enough to listen to your heart. Even if you’re a non-believer who falls for a rabbi.”

