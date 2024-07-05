Netflix is adding 20+ new shows and movies next week – here’s the only one I’m watching

Because Netflix is a global streaming service, some weeks are pretty heavy on the release of international series that you can rest assured have little to no appeal in the streamer’s home market of the US. We’re talking about series that weren’t marketed here, that no one knows about, and that most US viewers won’t care about. That’s certainly the case with the upcoming week (July 6-13) — barring some exceptions that include a few mostly forgettable reality shows, among other minor releases, most of the week’s new Netflix series and movies fall into this international category.

Exceptions include the first two Bad Boys movies, a raunchy standup special from Hannah Berner, and the adult animation series Exploding Kittens based on the hit card game. There’s also a Netflix sports series coming, titled Receiver, that may find a modest audience. It follows the 2023 season of five NFL receivers. A rather ho-hum week overall if you ask me, but for the release on July 11 of the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla — the only Netflix original series or movie next week that I’d categorize as worthy of most people’s time.

Set 100 years after the events in the History Channel’s Vikings, the Netflix series created by Jeb Stuart (which also spawned a Netflix-exclusive video game) unfolds in the 11th century and chronicles the exploits and adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived. “I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís,” co-creator Jeb Stuart said in a statement (via Netflix’s Tudum).

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson in episode 107 of “Vikings: Valhalla.” Image source: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

“I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

The show, in my opinion, has been mostly enjoyable overall — and it still has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 2, which hit Netflix back in January 2023. The series’ new season picks up seven years after Season 2 ended, with Freydis now the leader of pagan Jomsborg while Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople.

After Season 1, fans will recall that the core group of Vikings dispersed in different directions. Freydis headed to the (supposedly) safe haven of Jomsborg to give birth to her child. Leif and Harald, meanwhile, set out for Constantinople. “Despite being separated,” Netflix tells us, “it’s a turbulent adventure for all three Vikings. In the end, Harald and Leif finally reach Constantinople, but Harald is blindsided by his lover, Eleana (Sofya Lebedeva), marrying Emperor Romanos (Nikolai Kinski).

“Freydís, on the other hand, defeats Olaf in a gory face-off and restores peace in Jomsborg as the Keeper of the Faith.”

Season 3 promises to be one last ride filled with bloodshed, honor, and glory.