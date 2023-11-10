Netflix drops trailers for 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more

On Friday, Netflix took to YouTube again for another Geeked Week 2023 showcase. Similar to the Thursday Showcase, Netflix premiered a boatload of new trailers, teasers, and clips from its upcoming TV shows and movies, including 3 Body Problem, The Brothers Sun, Yu Yu Hakusho, and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. If you didn’t tune in for the live stream on Friday afternoon, don’t worry — we’ve rounded up all of the trailers for you below.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

3 Body Problem

Curious about what Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been up to since their HBO show ended? Well, they’ve been working on a new adaptation for Netflix. 3 Body Problem is an original series based on the Chinese science fiction series written by Liu Cixin. The books follow an alternate history in which Earth contacts an alien civilization from a nearby system. And wouldn’t you know it — the fate of humanity is at stake.

The Brothers Sun

“When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now,” says Netflix.

Obliterated

What if The Hangover was also an action thriller? Enter, Obliterated. This new series from the creators of Cobra Kai is about an elite special forces team that got so drunk they accidentally defused a fake bomb, so now they have to find the real one.

Leave the World Behind

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon come together for an apocalyptic thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Oh, and if that didn’t pique your interest, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground is producing.

Code 8 Part II

To be entirely honest, I didn’t know there was a Code 8 Part I, but fans of brothers Robbie Amell (Upload) and Stephen Amell (Arrow) will be thrilled to know that both star in this sequel set in a world where “4% of the population are born with abnormal powers.”

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

“It’s technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull!” Netflix teases. This is a direct sequel to the 1983–1985 series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Onmyoji

For the first time, the Onmyoji Heian-period supernatural mystery novels by Baku Yumemakura are being adapted into an anime series, and this is the first clip.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Fans were devastated when they learned that Henry Cavill would no longer play Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. Netflix is doing its best to make it up to them by casting Doug Cockle as Geralt in the upcoming animated movie, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. You’ll recognize Cockle’s voice from The Witcher 3 video game, in which he voiced Geralt.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho is the latest live-action anime adaptation from Netflix. In case you haven’t seen the anime, the story is about a teenager named Yusuke who dies trying to save a young boy from being hit by a car. In the afterlife, he is given the opportunity to be revived, but in return, he has to become an Underworld Detective and battle demons.

Blood of Zeus season 2

Here’s what happens in this clip from Blood of Zeus season 2: “Heron reflects on the war for Olympus and his battle with Seraphim, and channels his new demigod powers.”