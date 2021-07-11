Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of July 11th

Netflix is giving horror fans every they could ask for and more this month. The week of July 11th marks the third week in a row that Netflix has released a Fear Street movie. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is the third and final entry in the series, and it’s out on Friday. The other massive release this week is the action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillen. It’s the Game of Thrones/Guardians of the Galaxy crossover we didn’t know we needed.

Netflix Releases | Week of July 11th

Tuesday, July 13th

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!



Wednesday, July 14th

A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM In this gruesome suspense film, strangers traveling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.

The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.

Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies.

Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.



Thursday, July 15th

A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.

BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album “AmarElo.”

My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions.



Friday, July 16th

The Beguiled

Deep — NETFLIX FILM Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town’s future.

Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | Eclipse | Breaking Dawn: Part 1 | Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Saturday, July 17th

Cosmic Sin

Netflix Departures | Week of July 11th

Wednesday, July 14th

Holidays

Thursday, July 15th

The Princess and the Frog

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of July 11th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in July, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

