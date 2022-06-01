Naked Thor is the most replayed part of Love and Thunder trailer 2

Marvel released the second Thor: Love and Thunder trailer a few days ago, with the clip delivering several exciting revelations. We got our first glimpse at Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), saw Zeus (Russell Crowe), and learned an important detail about the Mjolnir hammer. We also spotted a teaser for a character death in the short 2:15 minutes clip. However, all Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fans seem to care about in Love and Thunder trailer 2 is naked Thor.

Mind you, some Love and Thunder spoilers might follow below.

Hitting theaters on July 8th, Love and Thunder seems guaranteed to make an impact. This is Taika Waititi’s second Thor film, with Ragnarok being one of the most lauded MCU projects so far.

The first two trailers tease that Thor 4 will have a similar tone.

We’re in for plenty of action and humor from the sequel, even though we’re getting a new story. This isn’t just about Thor, as Love and Thunder will introduce a brand new superhero. Jane (Natalie Portman) will become Mighty Thor. She’ll somehow repair the Mjolnir hammer and use it in battle.

As for Thor’s arc, the trailers tell us the God of Thunder wants to retire. But he’ll have a new fight on his hands first, as a new massive threat looms. That’s Christian Bale’s Gorr, of course.

People can’t get enough of naked Thor

The trailers have also teased Thor’s physical transformation. Before we even get to the naked Thor part, we’re shown that Thor will get back into shape, abandoning the lifestyle that turned him into fat Thor before Endgame.

Those informal gym training sessions seen in the screenshots above will pay off, as Love and Thunder fans are already aware. Towards the end of the second trailer, we see Zeus’s face for the first time.

As expected, it’s Russell Crowe who plays the Olympian god. And Thor is wearing some sort of disguise that shouldn’t fool anyone.

Being a strong god, Zeus only needs to flick his fingers to remove Thor’s cape. In doing so, and much to the surprise and delight of the audience, Zeus removes all of Thor’s clothes. Voila, we have naked Thor.

This action has an immediate side effect. Some of the men and women around Zeus faint upon laying their eyes on Thor’s sculpted body. And thanks to Google, we know that’s now the most popular moment in the second trailer for Love and Thunder.

People can’t stop watching naked Thor, and it’s probably not for the humor.

No matter how many times you’ll rewatch it, however, you won’t be able to remove those blurry pixels.

Thor 4 premieres on July 8th, so that’s when you’ll have your next chance of seeing naked Thor again. In the meantime, the second trailer is embedded below for your pausing pleasure.

