Mind-blowing Deadpool 3 cameo might bring back a character we haven’t seen since Endgame

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have been a spectacular crossover movie, the best since Avengers: Endgame, but it fumbled all of its best cameos. Deadpool 3, another multiverse movie, is Marvel’s second chance to get it right. Rumors claim Deadpool 3 will feature all sorts of exciting cameos, and the latest one will puzzle you and blow your mind. It’s a character we haven’t seen since Endgame, but I can’t say more before warning you that big Deadpool 3 spoilers might follow below.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Diehard MCU fans do not need to read any Deadpool 3 spoilers to know the movie has to be a multiverse story. Without this trick, you can’t bring Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) from the Fox universe to the MCU. The same goes for Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

The MCU’s main reality doesn’t have mutants since Marvel never had the rights to the characters. Or better said, it didn’t have any mutants until recently when we learned that both Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) are mutants.

But there are no X-Men in the MCU, which is where Deadpool 3 comes in.

Deadpool 3 first look photo shows off Deadpool and Wolverine in costume. Image source: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

All the Fox cameos

Over the past few months, we’ve seen plenty of reports detailing some of the exciting cameos Marvel has prepared for the sequel. Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), Cyclops (James Marsden), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), and Magneto (Ian McKellen) appeared in various leaks.

These characters make the most sense for Deadpool 3, considering we’re also getting Wolverine from the Fox universe.

Then there’s Gambit, whom Channing Tatum will supposedly portray. This is the character we never got to see in a standalone Fox movie.

On top of that, rumors say that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be back in Deadpool 3. But it’s the Earth-838 version that we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On that note, it sure looks like Marvel will explore that 838 universe, which is quite exciting.

Remember that the MCU’s main Wanda used her 838 variant to attack and kill several Illuminati members from this universe while attempting to capture America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Also exciting are leaks that say Daredevil (Ben Affleck) and Elektra (Jennifer Garner) are in Deadpool 3 as well.

Will Captain America show up in Deadpool 3?

That already sounds exciting enough, and I hope these cameos will serve the Deadpool 3 story well. But things might get even more interesting, and it all starts with the tweet below.

That’s not the official title 😅 By that logic, I could call it Deadpool & Wolverine: Daddy’s Home https://t.co/TqmHyQ8MOh pic.twitter.com/DgqC52ER17 — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) June 30, 2023

Alex Perez posted the tweet a few weeks ago in response to a follower. The image shows Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and it’s a reply to a previous Deadpool 3 cameo detail from the same Perez.

The Marvel insider said at the time that Wanda-838 would appear in Deadpool 3.

There’s a lot of ways to answer this because it depends on the Wanda. If you’re referring to Wanda-616 (MCU), she’ll be teased in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. If you’re referring to Wanda-838, then she’ll have an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine: Mother’s Home. https://t.co/uV7ArosVrV — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) June 30, 2023

Does this mean we’ll finally get the Steve Rogers Captain America back? That’s still unclear at this point. We hadn’t seen Rogers since Endgame when old Cap went on a final mission to put back all the Infinity Stones and the Mjolnir hammer before marrying Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Now that’s a story I’d love to see and one that appeared in other rumors.

But Deadpool 3 could offer us other instances of Chris Evans in Marvel movies. Remember the actor played Johnny Storm in Fox’s Fantastic Four. And Deadpool 3 might also bring back some of those characters.

I’ll also point out that Deadpool 3 can always use the Rogers-838 version from that universe, assuming he’s still alive. Let’s remember this universe had a Captain Britain (Hayley Atwell) in place. Wanda-616, inhabiting Wanda-838, brutally killed her.

If Steve Rogers is somehow alive, he’ll want some sort of revenge. And Alex Perez hinted at that recently:

Before I answer, keep in mind this is my OPINION, not a leak or a scoop or any of the sort… That being said…if you’re gonna visit 838, a world where Captain Carter was active, wouldn’t it stand to reason that the Hydra Stomper also exists in this world? Just a thought. https://t.co/TPHieR4KWA — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 20, 2023

The more exciting possibility would be for Deadpool and Wolverine to cross paths with the MCU’s Captain America, although I don’t see how that would make sense.

We’ve already seen Reynolds use Captain America’s shield in Free Guy, a Disney movie with a great Chris Evans cameo. Perez teased that scene again:

Free Guy was a fun movie 💚 pic.twitter.com/1PE03XaYWd — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 20, 2023

It would be amazing to see Deadpool interact with old Captain America before the next Avengers crossover, because they will ultimately meet. Obviously, I’d expect Deadpool to also meet the new Cap, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). But that seems a given at this point.

As exciting as these Chris Evans Deadpool 3 cameo rumors might be, there’s no way to confirm anything right now. And again, the X-Men cameos make a lot more sense for the sequel so far.