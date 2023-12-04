I’m a huge fan of the first season of True Detective. The dynamic between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, mixed with a creepy, disturbing case that unfolded over eight episodes, was just phenomenal television. It looks like Max and HBO are going back to that idea with its fourth season.

Today, Max released the official trailer for True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the acclaimed drama/thriller series. The official trailer of the fourth season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as they attempt to solve the mystery of a scientist who is found frozen in Alaska — but not everything is as it seems.

You can check out the official trailer for True Detective: Night Country below:

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

True Detective: Night Country will tell the story of Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), two detectives in Ennis, Alaska who must solve a case of eight men who disappear at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The two detectives will have to “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

In addition to Foster and Reis, the new season stars John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and Joel D. Montgrand. It is written and directed by Issa Lopez and executive produced by Barry Jenkins.

The fourth season of True Detective will premiere on Max on January 14, 2024.