There is so much Godzilla going on in the world right now that Warner Bros. seems to have run out of ideas and is bringing the Godzilla, King Kong, and Planet of the Apes timelines all together for this next installment of the franchise.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first official trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire starring Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The new film, which will pit Godzilla and Kong against — I guess the Planet of the Apes — will premiere exclusively in theaters next year.

You can check out the official trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on YouTube below:

What is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire about?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tells the story of what happens after Godzilla vs. Kong where a new threat rises from Skull Island to threaten the Titans and the human race.

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed Godzilla vs. Kong. It stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

I’m honestly confused by this trailer. As someone who admittedly doesn’t know a ton about Godzilla and King Kong lore, I can’t help but feel like this is a Planet of the Apes movie where, instead of only fighting against humans, the apes also need to take out Godzilla and King Kong. Which, now that I’m saying it, sounds totally awesome and I’m selling myself on this movie now.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere in theaters in 2024. The actual release date is still unknown. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it eventually comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.