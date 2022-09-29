Marvel’s Armor Wars is now a movie, not a Disney Plus show

Marvel is turning many of its projects that once would have been movies into TV shows, but one of the studio’s upcoming shows is now being redeveloped as a movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that Marvel has scrapped the Armors Wars series in favor of an Armor Wars movie. Don Cheadle is still the star of the project, and head writer Yassir Lester will now write one long script instead of six episodes.

Marvel first announced Armor Wars in 2020 as a series that would see Don Cheadle reprise his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine. Following its announcement, the studio went quiet. We finally got an update at D23 Expo this month when Cheadle took the stage to reveal the logo and some plot details.

Marvel described the project as “an upcoming Disney+ series which asks the question: What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands?” It’s unclear how Marvel will rework the plot to account for the significantly shorter runtime of a film.

Marvel took the Armor Wars name from an Iron Man comic run in the late 1980s. If you want to know what happened in that run Marvel published a “TL;DR” (too long; didn’t read) video summarizing the plot a few years ago that we’ve embedded below:

Interestingly, Marvel seems to have confirmed the news in a blog post on its website.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.