Marvel Super Bowl trailers might include a new Doctor Strange 2 clip

The Super Bowl is the place to advertise your new products, including movies and TV shows that will release in the weeks and months following the big game. That’s one reason movie fans can’t wait for Super Bowl LVI, as studios will release new trailers for their upcoming attractions. At least, that was the case before the pandemic. The health crisis impacted all kinds of events involving an audience, forcing studios to delay movie releases or pivot to streaming. With all that in mind, we have no idea what to expect from Super Bowl LVI in terms of Marvel trailers.

But the expectation is that Disney will want to advertise at least two upcoming MCU attractions. These are the projects set to premiere this spring: Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What to expect

Looking at the entire landscape, Deadline laid out the expectations for Marvel’s 2022 Super Bowl trailers. The prediction is still somewhat bleak. Movie studios might not want to invest money in promoting movies that far ahead, given the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Moreover, airtime will be even more expensive for this year’s Super Bowl ads. NBC is reportedly charging $6.5 million for 30-second spots this year, up 18% from last year’s $5.5 million.

On the other hand, Disney is a company that can easily foot that bill, considering the tremendous interest that MCU titles get. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got a trailer during last year’s Super Bowl. That clip generated an additional 30 million views on social media a day later.

But nothing is confirmed when it comes to Marvel trailers for Super Bowl LVI.

Still, Deadline speculates that the two Marvel titles mentioned above will get Super Bowl ads. That’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight. The former hits theaters on May 6th, while the latter will premiere on Disney Plus next month on March 30th.

Both of them already have official trailers out, so it’s unclear what sort of clips Marvel might air during Super Bowl LVI.

Rumors surrounding Marvel Super Bowl trailers

Separately, insider Daniel Richtman said the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer will be shown during Super Bowl LVI. The movie is easily Marvel’s most ambitious project of the year. The sequel should deliver a massive multiverse story that will impact all other upcoming MCU movies and series. Not to mention that rumors say Marvel has added a ton of exciting cameos to the film during the reshoots.

The leaker did not mention Moon Knight, a Disney Plus show that will introduce a Marvel hero we’ve never seen before. While Richtman has provided accurate information about other MCU projects, there’s no way to verify his claim about Marvel Super Bowl trailers.

We can point out a different Doctor Strange 2 rumor, however. A source claimed that Marvel will air a short trailer during the Super Bowl, featuring some mind-blowing cameo reveals. That’s also an unverifiable leak, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

Super Bowl LVI takes place on February 13th. We’ll soon see whether or not any of these Marvel rumors were accurate.